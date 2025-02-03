Permit to purchase firearms proposed in legislation

A proposal to require a permit to purchase any firearm is the latest gun legislation to be introduced in this year’s Legislature.

By Juan Jocom | WNPA News Service

A proposal to require a permit to purchase any firearm is the latest gun legislation to be introduced in this year’s Legislature.

“I think a lot of people miss that no one that I know of, at least here, is anti-Second Amendment,” said Nico Battle, from the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, in support of the legislation. “We’re all about responsible gun ownership and finding the right balance between public safety and individual liberty. And I think that in Washington, we’ve done a really good job of striking that balance.”

In Washington, a permit is required to carry a concealed weapon, but no permit is required for owning other guns. To date, only Hawaii, Connecticut, and New Jersey require a permit to own a gun. Washington would be the fourth state to require permits for gun ownership if HB1163 is approved.

Dannah Baxter, owner of Safefire Shooting Range and Retail, argued that the proposed legislation would create unnecessary barriers for law-abiding gun owners.

“The reality is the criminals who are committing these violent acts aren’t affected by laws like HB1163,” Baxter said. “We are not the problem, and this bill does not target criminals who are. Instead, it continues to place unnecessary and increasing demands on small business owners like myself without addressing the true issue of gun violence in our communities.”

But advocates say there is a link between the easy availability of weapons and gun deaths.

“I personally do not want to be in a situation again where these guns do end up in dangerous hands,” said Julia Berus, a senior at Ingraham High School and a gun violence survivor.

In the United States, gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children and teens. According to research by the Johns Hopkins, Bloomberg School of Public Health, 48,204 people died from gunshots in 2022.

Also introduced this year is SB5099, a bill that imposes stricter licensing requirements and holds firearm dealers accountable for reporting stolen guns.

Jeremy Ball, president and owner of Sharp Shooting Range in Spokane, said he won’t be losing anything if the bill passes. However, this will make it more expensive for him to operate his business.

“I’m sick and tired of legislators blaming me because they cannot get control of our criminal population,” Ball said. “If these legislators continue to attempt to take my only form of income

away from me, I’m going to continue to show up… because I think what they’re doing right now is idiotic.”

Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, himself a retired police officer, is the primary sponsor of SB5099.

“It’s about preventing tragedies before they happen,” Lovick said.

Last year, the state passed several gun-related laws tightening regulations. These included

banning the open carry of firearms in public libraries, zoos, aquariums, and transit stations, as well as requiring gun owners to report stolen guns.

The Washington State Journal is a nonprofit news website operated by the WNPA Foundation. To learn more, go to wastatejournal.com.