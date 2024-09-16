Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest implements new food and garbage storage rules to prevent and reduce human-wildlife conflicts

WENATCHEE – New food storage regulations will go into effect on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest beginning Sept. 16, 2024.

The new rules require visitors to store food and other wildlife attractants in a “bear resistant manner” and to properly dispose of garbage and food remnants. Over the last few years, the Forest has experienced an increase in the occurrence of bear sightings and bear-human interactions at established recreation sites. The new food storage requirements are intended to reduce human-wildlife conflicts, and the issues that accompany habituating wildlife to human food sources and other attractants.

“Bears and other wildlife that begin to associate people with easy food sources can become habituated to areas such as campgrounds where food or other smellable items like toothpaste, or food wrappers, are accessible,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor David Farmer. “These food-conditioned animals often cannot be scared away or successfully relocated to other areas. They continue to return to areas occupied by humans in search of food, at best becoming a nuisance, and at worst becoming a threat to human safety, and resulting in the animal being euthanized,” Farmer said.

“Over the next few months, the Forest will prioritize educating visitors about the new rules. We are also continuing our own efforts to install food lockers and wildlife resistant dumpsters at developed recreation sites,” said Farmer. “The rules may be new to our forest, but the practices we are requiring are standard across much of the west and reflect best advice for responsible recreation.”

For full details of the new rules visit: https://fs.usda.gov/detail/okawen/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd1204206.