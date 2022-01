Source: OCPH

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Public Health has launched a new online reporting system for community members to report positive COVID-19 test results from home test kits.

Community members can use this form to report their positive home test result: https://okanogancountycovid19.org/home-test-for-covid/.

The form can also be found by selecting the ‘home test reporting’ quick link on the COVID-19 homepage (https://okanogancountycovid19.org/).