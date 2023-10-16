Okanogan County lifts burn restrictions on natural vegetation within the unincorporated areas of the county

OKANOGAN — Natural vegetation may now be burnt within unincorporated areas of Okanogan County. Okanogan County Emergency Management advises anyone planning on burning vegetation to be sure to check with their city, town and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for their current burning rules/restrictions.

Visit the DNR website at www.DNR.wa.gov for their current fire danger level and outdoor burning restrictions for lands managed by DNR. (DNR burning restrictions may apply to your private property if you are assessed a DNR Fire Control tax. This can be found on your county tax statement).

ALL fires shall be attended to at all times.

On the Colville Reservation contact Mt. Tolman Fire Center for burning rules/restrictions, 509-634-3100

Visit the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest or the Colville National Forest websites for fire danger and outdoor burning restrictions for lands managed by the Forest Service.

For Air Quality burn bans go to DOE and climate information.

It is strongly encouraged to call Okanogan County Sheriff Dispatch at 509-422-7232 option 4 before burning.

Burn responsibly, do not be the one trying to explain how your controlled burn turned into an uncontrolled burn and be a good neighbor and don’t let it smolder, says Emergency Management.

If you have any questions or if you received this notification in error, please contact Okanogan County Emergency Management https://okanogancounty.org/government/emergency_management/.