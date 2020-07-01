Okanogan County declares burn ban in unincorporated areas

OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Commissioners declared a burn ban that will go into effect until further notice starting at 12:01 a.m. on July 3.

This burn ban is county-wide, affecting all private and county properties in the unincorporated areas of the county, including DNR assessed properties. Because hazardous fire conditions exist in Okanogan County, there is established a burn ban on all outdoor burning of combustible materials in the county.

Combustible materials may include, but are not limited to, outdoor burning of yard waste, non-emergent agricultural burning, charcoal barbecues, exploding gun targets and bullet tracer rounds. The use of gas fired barbecues and propane fire pits is allowed. (No charcoal barbecues allowed).

This burn ban does not apply to silvicultural burning on lands regulated solely by DNR’s outdoor burning rules and regulations, or on U.S. Forest Service protected lands or within the Colville Reservation and in the incorporated cities/towns.

Most cities/towns follow Okanogan County on implementing a burn ban, two follow Mt. Tolman, one does not allow burning at all and a few have set dates. Contact your city/town halls for the most accurate burn restrictions.

DNR, U.S. Forest Service and the Colville Tribes may have similar burn bans in effect and citizens of the county are strongly encouraged to contact them for burn restrictions.

DNR 1-800-323-BURN(2876)

https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/

U.S. Forest Service Tonasket Ranger District 509-486-2186

U.S. Forest Service Methow Valley Ranger District 509-996-4003

https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/okawen/alerts-notices/?cid=fsbdev3_053600

Colville Confederated Tribes (Mt. Tolman) 509-634-3100

https://www.colvilletribes.com/mt-tolman-fire-control

View Okanogan County Emergency Management 2020 Burn Ban information Page https://member.everbridge.net/453003085612200/notif/qkYYYNr5P.

Fireworks are illegal in unincorporated areas of the county. View Okanogan County Code 8.48 https://www.codepublishing.com/WA/OkanoganCounty/#!/OkanoganCounty08/OkanoganCounty0848.html.

If you have any questions or if you received this notification in error, please contact Okanogan County Emergency Management em@co.okanogan.wa.us