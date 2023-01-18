NW Ice Fishing Fest draws nearly 100 anglers to Sidley Lake

The 19th annual Northwest Ice Fishing Tournament was held at Sidley Lake near Molson Saturday, Jan. 14. Despite being slightly knocked a kilter by a snowplow, this sign seems to say it all. See more photos below. Gary DeVon/staff photo

MOLSON – The 19th Annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival took place on Sidley Lake near Molson last Saturday with 85 adults and 12 youth angling for the top prizes.

Chris Marcolin took home the grand prize in the contest in the adult division with a weight of 6.5 pounds. He won a $500 check and a $500 gift certificate from the Oroville Country Store. Coming in second was Dick Larson with 6.1 pounds of fish. He received a $300 check and also won the prize for “Oldest Fisherman.” Third place went to Patrick Young with 4.13 pounds. Young was awarded $200 in prize money.

Chris Marcolin, left, took first place in the adult division of the Northwest Ice Fishing Festival held at Sidley Lake last Saturday. Earning second place was Dick Larson, right, who was also the winner of “oldest fisherman.” Also pictured Robin Stice, who was instrumental in getting the ice fishing derby started 19 years ago and Oroville Chamber President Rocky DeVon who said the derby was a “great success.” Angela Larson/staff photo

In the youth division, Douglas Vanslyke took top honors with 3.6 pounds, followed by Cody Hofman with 2.5 pounds and Barrett Gordon with 10 ounces. For first place, Vanslyke who also won the title of “Youngest Fisherman,” received a cork-handled ice fishing pole and an auto ladle. In second place, Hofman won a pole and a tackle box and Gordon in third place won a pole and fishing pole holder.

Douglas Vanslyle, the youngest angler in the contest won first prize in the Youth Division of the NW Ice Fishing Festival. He and his dad went up to pick up the prize, a new ice fishing pole and an auto ice ladel. Peggy Shaw/submitted photo

The tournament, first conceived as a fundraiser by Robin Stice nearly two decades ago, is sponsored by the Oroville Chamber of Commerce. Stice and her husband Pat own and operate the Eden Valley Guest Ranch. Stice announced the winners of the tournament following the fishing.

“We had 160 for the breakfast put on by the Molson Grange,” said Stice, adding that Penny Cole organized the vendors who lined the Grange Hall throughout the day.

Cole said there were 13 vendors who gave the non-fishermen something to do when they weren’t on the lake rooting on those fishing.

“The tournament went extremely well, I was very happy with the number of participants and the sponsors, as well as the volunteers who helped put the event together,” said Chamber President Rocky DeVon, adding “We had some great fishing, great sponsors and great prizes. Overall the tournament was a very good event.”

Larson won a weather station for “Oldest Fisherman” and Vanslyke a large pizza gift certificate from Tonasket Pizza Company for “Youngest Fisherman.” James Heskid got a gift card from Chevron for having Travelled Furthest to fish and the Best Fishing Shanti went to Brett and Bruce Pruitt who won an ice auger and a tailgate table.

Clay Warnstaff served as tournament judge and Andy Beardsley and David Herschlip weighted and measured the fish that were brought to the weigh-in tent by those fishing the tournament.

Gold Sponsors for the event were Country Store, Double A Logging, Dream Storage Store and Midway Building Supply. In addition to these and the other sponsors, many businesses and individuals in the Oroville and Tonasket area donated prizes for the raffle.

On the Ice

William and Agnes Gutman from North Bend show some of their catch during Saturday’s ice fishing festival while their dog Phoenix keeps a watchful eye. So far that morning, his largest catch was a 2.2 pounder. Gary DeVon / staff photo

Weighing In

Flynn Glover, from Moses Lake, gets his trout weighed in at the 19th Annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival held at Sidley Lake near Molson last Saturday, Jan. 14. His fish weighted 2 pounds, three ounces. Gary DeVon/staff photo

Lake Crew

Some of the ice fishing festival crew including Clay Warnstaff, who was the judge for the contest and Adam Beardsley and David Herschlip who helped weigh and measure the fish. Also Angela Larson who helped with event organization and getting sponsors , as well as members of the Ferry County EMS Service. Gary DeVon/staff photo

The Raffle

Folks check out the several raffle prizes for the Ice Fishing Festival while Xander Jimenez volenteers at the registration/ticket table. Chamber President Rocky DeVon said several people had positive comments for the Boy Scout who helped out in the Molson Grange Hall during the festival. There were also 13 vendors who set up in the hall. Gary DeVon/staff photo

Best Shanti