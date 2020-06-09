New burn restrictions, increasing fire danger in parts of Eastern Washington

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in cooperation with partnering agencies, is implementing changes in burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands in parts Eastern Washington due to increased fire danger.

Effective Friday, June 5, small debris disposal fires (rule burning) are not allowed in Chelan, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima, Valley (in Chelan County only) Fire Danger Rating Areas. In addition, no burning allowed (written burn permits issued by DNR are suspended) in Chelan, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima, Valley (in Chelan County only) Fire Danger Rating Areas.

Rule Burning will be allowed in the Okanogan County portions of Valley and Methow Fire Danger Rating Areas. Permit Burning will be allowed in the Okanogan County portion of Valley Fire Danger Rating Areas.

The DNR says that as of last Friday, the Fire Danger will increase from low to moderate in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Chelan, Lower Yakima, Methow, Upper Basin, Upper Yakima, Valley. Fire Danger will increase from low to high in the following Fire Danger Rating Areas: Lower Basin.

Campfires may be allowed in designated campgrounds, but the DNR recommends checking with local campground hosts before lighting a campfire. Counties and local jurisdiction may have additional restrictions and they suggest checking with local jurisdictions for additional restrictions and use of residential fire pits.

Daily updates on burn restrictions and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels map https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/.

New Fire Danger Rating System

In Eastern Washington, a new fire danger rating system was implemented in 2019. Instead of basing the fire danger rating by county, it is now based on geographic areas that share similar fuels, climate, and topography in addition to administrative boundaries and is now called Fire Danger Rating Areas (FDRAs). This change was developed with the intent of having a common fire behavior component, and was developed through interagency collaboration and to help clarify messages with multiple agencies.

