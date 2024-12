The Oroville Hornet Wrestling team held a liftathon to raise money for the program. The event raised about $3,000, a new record.

Maico Duarte, left,, was one of the Oroville Hornet Wrestlers last week who took part in the liftathon to raise money for the team. Also lifting for the team was Erin Dimello. Coach Chuck Ricevuto who also lifted said, “Everyone on the team lifted and I think we raised close to $3000, which is a new record.” Gary DeVon/staff photos

