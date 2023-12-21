WA Department of Natural Resources to host public meetings for Statewide Recreation Plan

Four public meetings in January and February 2024 will give members of the public an opportunity to help shape the agency’s first statewide recreation plan

Submitted by Courtney James

DNR Communications Manager

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is hosting four public planning meetings in early 2024 as part of development of the Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation (OARR) Strategic Plan.

The OARR Strategic Plan is a statewide plan that sets priorities for recreation management and outdoor access in Washington. It will guide decision-making for future management practices and ensure DNR-managed lands provide sustainable, diverse, and high-quality outdoor access and recreation opportunities that enrich the quality of life in Washington state.

DNR is engaging with Tribes, state-trust beneficiaries, recreation partners and stakeholders, and the public to collect input on the development of the OARR Strategic Plan. DNR held four regional tribal forums across the state in fall 2023 to develop the purpose statement and goals of the OARR Strategic Plan together with Tribes.

The public planning meetings will provide an opportunity for members of the public to share input on the plan and how goals can be achieved. Meeting dates and locations are below, and each meeting will cover the same topics.

January 18, 9 a.m.–noon: Ellensburg January 23, 9 a.m.–noon: Lacey February 1, 1–3:30 p.m.: Virtual via Zoom February 6, 6–8:30 p.m.: Virtual via Zoom

Interested parties must RSVP to ensure there is space for everyone to participate. Specific meeting details will be sent via email. To learn more about the OARR Strategic Plan, go to dnr.wa.gov/StateRecPlan.