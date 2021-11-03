DNR receives board approval to auction Okanogan County parcel

Source: Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources

OLYMPIA — The Board of Natural Resources approved the auction of a 160-acre parcel of land in Okanogan County that is managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources during its meeting Tuesday morning.

The parcel, which is northwest of Okanogan, is currently leased for grazing, generating $173 per year for public school construction across Washington state. Revenue from the sale of the parcel, which will have a minimum auction value of $88,000, will be used to acquire replacement property that has a greater potential to produce income for school construction. In addition, the sale of this parcel will likely return it to the Okanogan County property tax base.

By selling this parcel, which currently has limited access for management and little opportunity for revenue growth, DNR will be able to more efficiently manage state trust lands and enhance their sustainability for future generations. Since 1980, DNR has added more than 100,000 acres of forestland to public ownership through its transactions program.

Details regarding the auction will be available at dnr.wa.gov once they are finalized.

The board meeting was held remotely as part of DNR’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.