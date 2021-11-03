News
Source: Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources

Source: Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources

DNR receives board approval to auction Okanogan County parcel

The 160-acre parcel will be sold at public auction to fund future purchases of replacement trust land better suited for management

by Gazette-Tribune
Source: Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources

Source: Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources

OLYMPIA — The Board of Natural Resources approved the auction of a 160-acre parcel of land in Okanogan County that is managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources during its meeting Tuesday morning.

The parcel, which is northwest of Okanogan, is currently leased for grazing, generating $173 per year for public school construction across Washington state. Revenue from the sale of the parcel, which will have a minimum auction value of $88,000, will be used to acquire replacement property that has a greater potential to produce income for school construction. In addition, the sale of this parcel will likely return it to the Okanogan County property tax base.

By selling this parcel, which currently has limited access for management and little opportunity for revenue growth, DNR will be able to more efficiently manage state trust lands and enhance their sustainability for future generations. Since 1980, DNR has added more than 100,000 acres of forestland to public ownership through its transactions program.

Details regarding the auction will be available at dnr.wa.gov once they are finalized.

The board meeting was held remotely as part of DNR’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb reads a written statement at council Nov. 2. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake mayor ‘seriously sorry’ for sharing offensive post about residential schools
 By Gazette-Tribune
Source: WDRL This chart shows that the number of positive tests for COVID-19 were on a decline throughout October, with just a few incidents of the numbers climbing only to resume moving downward.
October ends with COVID-19 Incident Rate on a downward trajectory
 By Gary DeVon
Source:WDRS
Number of county residents who tested postive for COVID-19 tops 5000
 By Gary DeVon
Steelhead and salmon populations in the Columbia River have long been a concern amongst the the operation of federal hydroelectric dams on the river. File photo
Biden-Harris Administration announces steps to improve conditions for salmon in Columbia River Basin
 By Gazette-Tribune
ADVERTISE
IN THE
GAZETTE-TRIBUNE
LEARN MORE