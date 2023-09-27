County lifts portion of burn ban restricting recreational campfires

OKANOGAN – While most county-wide burn restrictions remain in place, Okanogan County lifted restrictions on recreational campfires last Friday, Sept. 22.

According to the Okanogan County Emergency Management’s website, “recreational fires must be contained in concrete, rock, or steel ring (made from non-combustible material), no larger than three feet in diameter and no less than eight inches in height. The fire’s flames shall be no higher than two feet and not be conducted within 25 feet of a structure or combustible material. Recreational fires SHALL be attended to at all times.”

Field, pile, rubbish, rule, slash, yard vegetation or non-emergent agricultural burning is prohibited on private lands within the county.

This resolution does not apply to areas within city limits, silvicultural burning on lands, regulated solely by Department of Land Management’s (DNR’s) outdoor burning rules and regulations, fire in DNR recreation sites and campgrounds, or on U.S. Forest Service protected lands and within the Colville Reservation. The DNR, U.S. Forest Service and Colville Tribes may have similar burn restrictions/ban in effect. Some private parcels may also have DNR restrictions if it includes a DNR Fire Tax Assessment. This can be found on Okanogan County Tax Statements.

It is suggested that people check with their city or town about restrictions before burning. For Oroville, call 509-476-2926 and for Tonasket, call 509-486-2132. On the Colville Reservation contact Mt. Tolman Fire Center for burning rules/restrictions at 509-634-3100.

Fireworks are illegal in unincorporated areas of the county.