Celebrating Public Power Week with free energy efficiency kits

Submitted by Sheila Corson, OKPUD

Community Relations Coordinator

OKANOGAN – Okanogan County PUD has made free energy efficiency kits available for customers, as well as a coloring contest for K-5 leading up to Public Power Week.

The free energy efficiency kits include eight LED light bulbs (75-watt equivalent), two showerheads and two faucet aerators. Customers can order the kit online and have it shipped directly to their address. Links can be found on both the district website and Facebook page, or go to https://okanoganpud.gpfulfillment.net.

The kits are part of the PUD’s energy efficiency program, funded through Bonneville Power Administration. They are available while supplies last.

Last year, the PUD hosted its first coloring contest, working with schools to provide coloring sheets to third and fourth graders. This year, with most schools remote-only, the district will provide the coloring sheet in their print newsletter, which will arrive in all residential mailboxes later this week. Other copies of the coloring sheets will be in PUD offices.

Any K-5 student in the PUD service area can enter. Completed entries should be placed in drop boxes at any PUD office by Sept. 29. Winners will be announced during Public Power Week, Oct. 5-9.

Public Power Week is observed annually, the first full week of October. This year, the PUD plans on drive-through only booths in a few communities with kids’ activity packets, energy savings information for adults and more. A drawing will also be held that week for additional goodies – more information to come on those festivities.

Public power is proven nationwide to have lower average rates, cleaner power, local control and better reliability. Learn more about public power at www.publicpower.org.