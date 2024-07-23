Colville and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forests taking fire precautions

COLVILLE – The Colville National Forest, including the Tonasket Ranger District, entered Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on July 22 due to elevated fire danger.

These restrictions apply to all areas, roads and trails in the forest and are intended to protect public health and safety. The restrictions include:

Fires

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or charcoal grill outside of a designated campground. Liquid gas stoves are exempt from this restriction.

Shooting

Firearms are allowed, but there are restrictions. For example, you can’t shoot within 150 yards of a campsite, developed recreation site, occupied area, residence, or building. You also can’t shoot across a road, trail, or body of water, or in any way that could injure or damage people or property. Explosives, including exploding targets and incendiary ammunition, are always prohibited.

The continuing hot, dry weather and worsening fire danger conditions have prompted forest officials to expand campfire restrictions across the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions went into effect on Saturday, July 20, banning campfires across the forest, including developed campgrounds and designated Wilderness areas.

Under the forest-wide restriction, the use of wood and charcoal campfires is banned; however, people will still be able to use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, campfires or heating devices if no flammable material is present within three feet of the device. Devices must have an on/off switch or valve that can immediately extinguish the flame. Wood burning camp stoves will not be allowed.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions also prohibit recreational (target) shooting on the forest. The shooting restriction does not impact lawful hunting under tribal treaty rights or with a valid state-issued license during hunting season.

Visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/fire-restrictions for details on current restrictions.

Firewood cutters must also comply with Industrial Fire Precaution Level requirements found at fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/