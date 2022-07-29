Ultra Beta Cell Reviews – Will It Work For You?

Ultra Beta Cell is a diabetes supplement that claims to turn off your diabetes “like a light switch.”

Marketed as “the Holy Grail in the fight against type 2 diabetes,” Ultra Beta Cell claims to restore your blood sugar and help anyone live a diabetes-free life.

Is Ultra Beta Cell yet another diabetes supplement scam? Or can Ultra Beta Cell really eliminate your diabetes? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Ultra Beta Cell.

What is Ultra Beta Cell?

Ultra Beta Cell is a blood sugar support supplement sold exclusively online through UltraBetaCell.com.

The supplement is marketed towards diabetics who want help managing their condition. According to the official website, the formula can help you stop worrying about healthy blood flow, proper pancreas function, vision issues, amputation, varicose veins, and diabetic comas, among other diabetes-related problems.

In fact, the makers of Ultra Beta Cell claim you can save money on doctor’s visits, test strips, diabetic socks, and therapy after taking the formula. It’s not a “cure” for diabetes, but it does claim to eliminate symptoms of diabetes for as long as you take the formula.

Ultra Beta Cell was made by a man named Harris James, who effectively eliminated his own diabetes using Ultra Beta Cell. Motivated by his success, Harris wanted to share his “miracle” formula with the world.

How Does Ultra Beta Cell Work?

Ultra Beta Cell works by targeting beta cells. These beta cells are like a “switch” for your diabetes. You can turn that switch on or off to get rid of your diabetes.

The goal of Ultra Beta Cell is to flip your diabetic switch.

By flipping your diabetic switch, Ultra Beta Cell can purportedly treat your diabetes. Here’s how the makers of the formula describe it:

“Now we found out there’s a diabetic switch…Notice you’re not allowed to say you can cure Type 2 Diabetes. I can’t say it right now…I can say we have an answer. I can say I can treat it.”

By taking two capsules of Ultra Beta Cell daily, you can purportedly treat your diabetes without medication prescribed by your doctor – and without the side effects. You can use natural ingredients to get rid of diabetes, according to the official website.

To do that, Ultra Beta Cell goes to the source of your diabetes: your beta cells.

How Beta Cells Are Linked to Diabetes

Your beta cells play a crucial role in diabetes. Here’s how the makers of Ultra Beta Cell explain the importance of beta cells:

“If you want to stop Type 2 Diabetes in its tracks. You have to go to the source…What creates insulin? It’s beta cells..”

Beta cells are cells that make insulin. Insulin is a hormone that controls the level of glucose in the blood. If you have diabetes, then you body’s natural insulin isn’t sufficient to manage the level of glucose in your blood, leading to various side effects.

With that in mind, Ultra Beta Cell aims to support your beta cells to manage your diabetes. The formula does that by:

Increasing beta cell replication

Giving beta cells the oxygen they need

Once you do that, you can purportedly put type 2 diabetes “under control,” and your condition “will be under control for as long as you keep using it,” according to the official website. Although you’re not technically cured of diabetes, you are effectively cured as long as you continue to take Ultra Beta Cell, according to the manufacturer.

Does Ultra Beta Cell Cure Diabetes?

The makers of Ultra Beta Cell believe type 2 diabetes is a choice – not a life sentence. According to the official website, people have restored their blood sugar to normal levels and improved their receptivity to insulin after taking Ultra Beta Cell.

As the makers of Ultra Beta Cell explain, they cannot legally advertise their formula as a cure for diabetes. However, they insist that diabetes will experience no more symptoms of type 2 diabetes while taking Ultra Beta Cell.

Here are some of the claims made on the Ultra Beta Cell website about whether or not the supplement cures diabetes:

The manufacturer claims “type 2 diabetes is not a life sentence as most think,” suggesting their formula can flip a switch to end type 2 diabetes

By increasing your beta cell count with Ultra Beta Cell, you can “watch your type 2 diabetes resolve itself in a matter of days”

Harris claims one ingredient in Ultra Beta Cell, milk thistle seed, “lowers blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetes patients”

Harris, the creator of Ultra Beta Cell, claims he “lived with type 2 diabetes for 2 and a half years” and “never got used to it;” he speaks about his type 2 diabetes in the past tense because he feels he has effectively cured himself of the condition

The makers of Ultra Beta Cell claim to have conducted a week-long clinical trial on their formula. A group of diabetics took Ultra Beta Cell twice a day for a week. After the trial, one had a blood sugar reading under 170 for the first time in 20 years. Others claim to have lessened their diabetic nerve pain. One claimed to have had severe vision problems for four years, yet fixed those vision problems in a week by taking Ultra Beta Cell. Additionally, every single person in the clinical trial improved their blood sugar, and “most” participants had completely normalized their blood sugar with Ultra Beta Cell.

Ultra Beta Cell Ingredients

Ultra Beta Cell contains a blend of natural ingredients designed to support healthy blood sugar. By taking these ingredients daily, diabetics can purportedly normalize their blood sugar and treat their diabetes, according to the official website.

Key ingredients in Ultra Beta Cell include:

Milk Thistle Seed: Ultra Beta Cell contains milk thistle seed, an herbal remedy used for 2,000 years to target various disorders. The seeds of the milk thistle plant contain natural compounds called flavonolignans. The makers of Ultra Beta Cell describe milk thistle seed as an “insulin sensitizer” because it “lowers blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetes patients” with minimal side effects. Although it’s best-known for its use in liver and gallbladder disorders, milk thistle seed could also help diabetics, according to the manufacturer.

Beet Root: Beet root is a blood sugar regulator, according to the manufacturer, because it’s rich in phytochemicals that regulate glucose and insulin in humans. Beet is best-known for its effects on blood pressure – not blood sugar. However, many diabetics also suffer from high blood pressure.

Yarrow Flower: Yarrow is a hypoglycemic agent, which means it lowers blood sugar. According to the manufacturer of Ultra Beta Cell, yarrow has anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic properties, allowing it to regulate blood sugar. To do this, yarrow has high fructose content instead of the glucose responsible for increasing blood sugar levels. It can also help with bowel movements and digestion.

Artichoke: Ultra Beta Cell also contains artichoke. The creator of Ultra Beta Cell added artichoke after traveling to the Canary Islands, where herbalists are big believers in the power of artichokes. According to the maker of Ultra Beta Cell, the artichoke in Ultra Beta Cell helps your liver, which is important for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Chanca Piedra: Chanca Piedra is an herbal extract grown in South America. According to the maker of Ultra Beta Cell, Chanca Piedra was traditionally used by people in the Amazon to treat blood sugar issues.

Dandelion Root: Dandelion root has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. According to the makers of Ultra Beta Cell, the dandelion root in the supplement “helps with your type 2 diabetes” while also being miraculous for your skin. In fact, some women look five years younger after taking this ingredient.

Chicory Root: Ultra Beta Cell also contains chicory root, a blue flowered plant used by the ancient Egyptians to ward off blood sugar issues. According to the makers of Ultra Beta Cell, the chicory root in the formula “addresses a wide variety of diseases including type 2 diabetes.” It can also help you look and feel more youthful.

Jujube Seed: Ultra Beta Cell contains Jujube seed based on its long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine. Jujube has been cultivated in China for over 4,000 years. According to the maker of Ultra Beta Cell, the specific jujube seed in Ultra Beta Cell comes from Mexico.

Yellow Dock: Yellow dock can purportedly “balance blood sugar like no plant on earth” and can purportedly give you a noticeable difference in your blood sugar “in your first blood glucose reading,” suggesting it works almost instantly to balance blood sugar.

Celery Seed: Ultra Beta Cell contains celery seed, another traditional plant extract used to balance blood sugar. Celery seeds contain oils, flavonoids, linoleic acid, and other ingredients to balance blood sugar.

Alfalfa: Ultra Beta Cell contains alfalfa, another plant that traces its use back thousands of years. The makers of Ultra Beta Cell describe alfalfa as “an elixir for diabetics,” claiming it “increases the production of insulin” while balancing blood sugar.

Burdock: Burdock is an herb backed by centuries of use. According to the makers of Ultra Beta Cell, burdock can purify the blood and relieve pain. Many diabetics need to purify their blood to produce beat cells.

Based on all of these ingredients, the makers of Ultra Beta Cell described their formula as “the Holy Grail in the fight against type 2 diabetes,” claiming it can give you peace of mind over your condition without fears of blood flow, proper pancreas function, proper vision, amputation, varicose veins, and diabetic comas.

Scientific Evidence for Ultra Beta Cell

Ultra Beta Cell claims to treat your diabetes and eliminate diabetes symptoms by targeting your beta cells. Is there any scientific evidence behind this claim? Can Ultra Beta Cell really eliminate your diabetes without prescription drugs or conventional treatment?

The makers of Ultra Beta Cell claim to have tested the formula on a group of participants in a clinical trial. They gathered group of people with type 2 diabetes, paying them each $100 to try Ultra Beta Cell. Here’s what happened in that trial:

The group included an unlisted number of people from all walks of life, including black, white, fat, thin, old, young, and transgender people with type 2 diabetes

These people took Ultra Beta Cell twice a day for a week

After one week, the group of people claimed it was “almost like they’re not diabetic” anymore; they weren’t peeing as much, and they weren’t as thirsty; one person claims to have had a reading below 170 for the first time in years

Another person claims he had been diabetic for 30 years before taking Ultra Beta Cell, yet his diabetes-related nerve pain stopped within two days of taking Ultra Beta Cell

Another person claims her diabetes was so bad that she was seeing double for 4 years and could not drive anymore; after taking Ultra Beta Cell for less than a week, she was able to drive herself safely

Overall, all participants in the clinical trial improved their blood sugar using Ultra Beta Cell; in fact, the manufacturer claims “most” participants “had completely normalized” their blood sugar with Ultra Beta Cell

Based on the results of this clinical trial on Ultra Beta Cell, the manufacturer was convinced they “had the answer to type 2 diabetes.”

In fact, the manufacturer was so motivated by these tests that he expanded the clinical trial “over the country” and “got even more incredible results” from other people with type 2 diabetes.

Despite being one of the most important diabetes clinical trials in history, there’s no information about this clinical trial available anywhere. The makers of Ultra Beta Cell did not publish their trial in a peer-reviewed medical journal, nor did they disclose complete details of the trial online.

The first listed ingredient in Ultra Beta Cell is milk thistle extract. According to this 2014 study, milk thistle has some therapeutic potential in managing diabetes, and it’s been used to support health and wellness over 2,000 years of herbal medicine. Researchers found milk thistle extract had hypoglycemic and hypolipidemic properties, both of which could help lower blood glucose in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Other listed ingredients in Ultra Beta Cell may help support healthy blood sugar in a small way when paired with a healthy diet and exercise program, prescription diabetes drugs, and your doctor’s recommended treatment program. However, there’s no evidence Ultra Beta Cell treats diabetes symptoms within days as advertised on UltraBetaCell.com.

Ultra Beta Cell Ingredients Label

The makers of Ultra Beta Cell do not disclose the full list of ingredients or dosages upfront. Although the FAQs page has a section for the ingredients label, the label is not currently available.

We know Ultra Beta Cell contains a blend of blood sugar supporting ingredients like milk thistle and burdock root, but we don’t know the specific dosages, concentrations, or ratios of these ingredients.

Ultra Beta Cell Pricing

Ultra Beta Cell is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops to $59 or $49 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $69 + Free US Shipping

$69 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 30 capsules (30 servings). You take two capsules daily to treat your type 2 diabetes and eliminate symptoms within days, according to the manufacturer.

Ultra Beta Cell offers international shipping for $15.95. You can ship Ultra Beta Cell anywhere in the world.

Ultra Beta Cell Refund Policy

Ultra Beta Cell is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

If you’re unsatisfied with the effects of Ultra Beta Cell, or if the formula did not eliminate your type 2 diabetes, then you are entitled to a complete refund with no questions asked.

About Ultra Beta Cell

Ultra Beta Cell was made by a man named Harris James. Harris is not a doctor, but he is a marine biologist who knows “just as much biology and anatomy as any doctor or any veterinarian.” Harris lives in Boca Raton, Florida with his wife, Tara.

One day, Harris was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Using his experience in dolphin research, however, Harris created a treatment for diabetes. Dolphins could purportedly turn type 2 diabetes on and off, and Harris wanted to create a human supplement with similar effects.

To make a long story short, Harris traveled to herbalists around the world to formulate his diabetes supplement. He visited herbalists in Sri Lanka, Peru, the Canary Islands, Croatia, and French Polynesia to source the ingredients.

Harris tested his supplement on himself and immediately lowered his blood sugar. Then, he tested his formula on a group of people. Motivated by his success, he decided to sell the supplement to the rest of the world.

Harris partnered with Applied Science, who he describes as an “all star medicinal developer” to bring his diabetes treatment supplement to market.

You can contact Harris, Applied Science, and the Ultra Beta Cell team via the following:

Email: support@ultrabetacell.com

support@ultrabetacell.com Phone: 1-844-670-2409

Final Word

Ultra Beta Cell is a diabetes supplement that claims to treat type 2 diabetes, lowering blood sugar and eliminating many type 2 diabetes symptoms within days.

Purportedly backed by clinical trials, Ultra Beta Cell uses a collection of natural ingredients to help diabetics “flip the switch” by activating insulin production within their beta cells.

Although some of the ingredients in Ultra Beta Cell have been shown to support healthy blood sugar, there’s no evidence Ultra Beta Cell can cure diabetes, treat symptoms of diabetes, or replace a doctor’s recommended treatment plan for diabetes.

To learn more about Ultra Beta Cell and how it works, or to buy the diabetes supplement online today, visit the official website at UltraBetaCell.com >>>