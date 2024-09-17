Office of the Secretary of State invites Washingtonians to celebrate National Voter Registration Day

The Office of the Secretary of State invites Washingtonians to join in celebrating National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 17.

OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State invites Washingtonians to join the nationwide celebration of National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) on Sept. 17.

NVRD is dedicated to getting every eligible American registered to vote ahead of the various state deadlines. As the nation’s largest nonpartisan civic holiday, organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local food banks and public libraries will join forces for a one-day, nationwide democracy blitz to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities through in-person events, virtual events, and media outreach.

Since 2012, more than 5 million voters nationwide have registered to vote or updated their voter registrations on NVRD, including 1.5 million in 2020 alone. In Washington, more than 28,000 voters registered on NVRD in 2020, contributing to 82,271 total new registrations that week.

“The Office of the Secretary of State is committed to reducing barriers to civic participation and encouraging Washingtonians to get their voice heard,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “Every election is a chance to advocate for your community.”

Eligible Washingtonians can easily register to vote or check their voter registration by visiting VoteWA.gov. To participate in the Nov. 5 General Election, online or mailed registrations must be received by Oct. 28. People can also register or update their information in person at a county elections office or voting center until 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 5.

The Office of the Secretary of State will also be on hand to register voters at Tuesday’s Seattle Storm game.

To find out more about NVRD and local partners participating, visit their website.