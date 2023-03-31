The Wright Place, your stop for new and gently used items

Joni Wright, owner of the Wright Place located at 811 Appleway Avenue, offers brand new and gently used clothing, shoes and more. Gary DeVon/staff photo

OROVILLE – The Wright Place offers boutique flair on a thrift budget, according to store owner Joni Wright, who opened in April 2022.

“I am a thrift and gift, offering brand new and gently used clothing, shoes and more,” said Wright, who’s store is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Originally from Hawaii, Wright was raised in Bothell, Washington. She ended up in Oroville and went through Ruth’s House of Hope, she says.

“I fell in love with the church, Valley Christian Fellowship, and officially made the move to Oroville on 11-12-13 and I never want to leave,” said Wright.

Her store’s location, 811 Appleway Avenue, shares the same building as the My Place – Coffee and Cream Shop.

“We have a great atmosphere here, it’s clean and it’s organized… we are consistently making changes. With great food and coffee and great people,” said Wright, adding her shop’s across from the Oroville Public Library and Madeline Wells Park.

Wright says she buys both wholesale and auction items, as well as taking in gently used clothing.

“I plan on keeping my prices fair and affordable so to be able to bless the community and keeping us looking ‘fresh’ and beautiful,” she said.

Lastly, she said the store helps to support the local Christian radio station, KGTC Radio 93.1FM, as well as Ruth’s House and Timothy House.

Wright and her husband Brian will be celebrating seven years of marriage in May. They both have “two kids each.” Their kids are Keala, 24; Kaylie, 19; Anthony, 17 and Scott, 11. They also have three grandkids, Greyson, six; Teigen, two and Declan, eight months.

She can be reached at the store or by calling 509-560-8248.