CBD UK: Top 10 CBD Products in the UK Reviewed 2022

CBD was a £690M industry in the UK in 2021 — an eye-bracing increase over even the robust 2020 CBD market. With the CBD market growing so quickly, and with hundreds of CBD brands large and small putting so many types of products on the shelves, it can be daunting to know which CBD products to buy, and from whom.

We’ll take a look at 10 of the best CBD UK products available today from some of the UK’s most trusted CBD brands. Along the way, we’ll dive into why these CBD products are considered the best, and offer some shopping tips to make your CBD journey as easy as possible.

Top 10 UK CBD Products for 2022

Among the many brands in the large and competitive CBD oil UK market, the ones listed below are among the most trusted thanks to how they source and process their hemp oil, and the responsible methods they use to formulate their CBD products and get them to market in the United Kingdom.

CBD gummies are arguably the most popular of all CBD products in the UK, and for good reason — their effects last a long time, and consuming these tasty products is much more fun than swallowing capsules. CBDfx has been a trusted CBD brand since their founding in 2014, thanks to their organically grown, pesticide free hemp and the quality of the products they make.

Better rest is one of the most popular reasons people look to CBD. CBDfx created a superior product to serve this need with their CBD Gummies for Sleep. Combining popular calming supplements chamomile, magnesium, passion flower, and lemon balm with naturally soothing CBD, this chewy treat delivers calm nights and bright-eyed mornings. And it’s one of the tastiest CBD gummies you’ll find anywhere.

Whether you’re an elite athlete or a couch potato with fitness aspirations, CBD offers a number of health and wellness benefits that can boost exercise recovery and manage discomfort. CBDfx enhances these effects with superfoods like turmeric and spirulina to help you stay healthy, battle discomfort, and make the most of the abundant anti-inflammatories and antioxidants found in nature. CBDfx CBD Gummies with Turmeric & Spirulina is a great CBD product to add to any morning health regimen.

While we’re on the topic of wellness, this UK top-selling CBD oil from CBDfx is formulated to address overall health and wellness. This organic CBD oil is made with a 2:1 ratio of CBD and cannabigerol (CBG), which is another potent cannabis hemp compound. Formulated with trusted supplements curcumin and coenzyme Q10, this hemp tincture is available in four CBD strengths, and is the perfect addition to any health and wellness regimen.

Medterra Immune Boost CBD Oil

We’re all looking for any immune system boost we can get these days, and this CBD oil tincture from Medterra delivers with this creative blend of CBD, vitamin C, ginger root, echinacea, elderberry, ashwagandha, reishi mushroom, and lemon balm. Far more relaxing and enjoyable than your typical cloying, artificially flavored immune booster, this CBD oil is a top choice for cold and flu season, long holidays, and overpopulated daily commutes.

When we think of CBD, ingestible products like CBD oil and gummies are what first spring to mind. But CBD topicals, like this CBD muscle and joint lotion from CBDfx, are popular and effective ways to manage discomfort from the outside in. CBD topical creams work with our bodies slightly differently than ingested CBD, and athletes often look to them for post-workout relief. Made with naturally soothing CBD, as well as energizing, inflammation-fighting menthol, white willow bark, and caffeine, this CBD cream is perfect for massaging away aches and pains. It’s a water-based CBD lotion, so it absorbs quickly without leaving a mess, and it’s available in 500mg CBD and 1,000mg CBD strengths.

Charlotte’s Web Hemp Infused Roll-on With CBD

Charlotte’s Web is another trusted UK CBD brand, and this roll-on is another wonderful CBD topical entry to our list. Combining the soothing effects of CBD with the potent properties of aromatherapy, this high quality product is designed for application to areas like the wrists and temples for a calming CBD escape whenever you need it. Charlotte’s Web CBD Hemp Roll-on is available in lavender and peppermint formulas, with added boosts of bergamot, chamomile, eucalyptus and more.

Patch Adam CBD Lip Balm

Our final topical CBD entry is this handy little lip balm from Patch Adam. Made with a CBD infusion of shea butter, avocado oil, and peach kernel, CBD Lip Balm is an ideal choice for nourishing, soothing, and protecting your lips from our sometimes harsh UK climate. This popular CBD product is also available in a range of flavours, including natural hemp flavour, blackberry, ice mint, and peppermint.

If you’re looking for the absolute fastest way to feel the effects of CBD, vaping is the way to go. While the effects don’t last as long as those of CBD edibles, they do kick in almost immediately because the CBD doesn’t have to be digested and metabolised the way a CBD gummy must be. CBDfx are CBD vape experts, and this sweet, tart, and velvety smooth vape oil provides a great experience that doesn’t leave the air around you smelling like candy floss or skunky weed.

Koi CBD Vanilla Caramel Custard Vape Juice

Koi CBD is another beloved UK CBD brand, and this vaping formula is like taking a bite of dessert with every hit. This is just one of seven vape oil flavours Koi CBD offers, but it stands out from the pack thanks to the rich flavour profile and smooth vaping experience.

Blessed CBD Capsules

While some of us have learned to love the unusual botanical taste of cannabis hemp, there are many who don’t. CBD capsules are an ideal way to reap the benefits of CBD without tasting it. Made with 30mg of CBD per capsule, these little wonders from Blessed CBD are a precisely measured, travel-friendly way to work CBD into your daily routine.

Shop for CBD Oil With Confidence

There are certain qualities that all of the brands in our top CBD UK product list share, and these are the things you should consider when shopping for any CBD product in the UK or abroad.

Clean Hemp

While all of the claims of cannabis hemp being a miracle plant can grow tiresome, it truly does possess remarkable traits. One of those is its phytoremediation strength. Cannabis hemp efficiently cleans the soil it grows in of most heavy metals, pesticides, and toxins. While these compounds may get extracted from the soil, they end up in the plant itself — and any oils that are derived from it.

Always shop for CBD products made with organically grown, pesticide-free, non-GMO hemp to ensure a clean (and safe!) foundation to your CBD experience.

Safe Extraction

Of course the CBD and other valuable cannabinoids (natural hemp molecular compounds) must find some way to get out of the plant and into your CBD gummy, CBD oil tincture, CBD topical, or CBD vape oil. It’s no surprise that cheaper brands will use cheaper oil extraction methods. The problem is that these cheap methods typically include submerging the hemp in chemicals like acetone or butane — chemicals that can end up in the products themselves.

Look for CBD brands that use clean oil extraction methods like CO2 extraction that won’t leave any harmful residue in your products.

Lab Report

All UK CBD products must receive novel food authorisation before they can be sold. This guarantees a standard level of quality. The best way to know exactly what is (and is not) in your CBD product is to purchase from brands that provide a report prepared by a third-party lab. This report will tell you the amounts of each cannabinoid present in your product (including CBD and THC), as well as additional ingredients and the lingering presence of any pesticides or chemicals.

Type of Product

While the type of CBD product you choose (e.g. CBD gummies, CBD oil tinctures, CBD tablets, CBD vape oil, etc.) is largely dictated by your personal preference and the specific need you want to address, it’s important to understand the difference in how each type of product interacts with the body.

A CBD oil typically comes in a tincture form that you administer with a dropper, placing a few drops of oil under your tongue. This method allows the sublingual membrane to absorb the CBD, delivering it more quickly to your bloodstream than an edible (though not as quickly as a CBD vape oil).

Edibles like CBD gummies must be digested and metabolised before entering the bloodstream. The effects of a CBD edible take a bit longer to kick in than those of a sublingual oil, but they last the longest of any form of CBD consumption.

Inhaled CBD takes effect almost instantaneously, entering the bloodstream directly through the lungs. While you feel the effects far more quickly than you would through a sublingual CBD oil or CBD gummy, CBD vape effects also last for a far shorter time.

All of these CBD products work in our bodies by interacting with receptors in a complex cell-signaling system known as the endocannabinoid system. This is a system closely integrated with our central and peripheral nervous systems, as well as organs and systems that regulate sleep, mood, immune response, digestion, and more.

CBD topicals, such as CBD creams and lotions, take a different route. These CBD products are absorbed through the skin and directly address neurotransmitters that block pain and irritation.

Get Out There and Enjoy!

With the recommended CBD products and brands on our “best UK CBD” list, plus the basic CBD knowledge above, you can confidently get to the fun part — actually trying CBD. While all the hype can be overwhelming and the sprawling UK CBD market can feel intimidating, you’re now armed with the knowledge necessary to find the best CBD product for your needs. So get out there and try it for yourself. You’ll love the results.