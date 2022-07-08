BioELEVEN Reviews – Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

If you were told that fat burning or fat accumulation depends on one key communication within your body, would you believe us? Recent studies have demonstrated fat cells’ abilities to communicate with the brain regarding their intake and digestive needs. Unfortunately, when the brain is overwhelmed with those signals and fails to fulfill them, individuals risk weight gain. The team at Dinosaur Nutrition insists that they have the most appropriate solution for not only attenuating and balancing communication but also boosting fat burning and promoting wellness. Here’s everything there is to know about BioELEVEN.

What is BioELEVEN?

BioELEVEN is an advanced bio-available weight loss formula that encompasses 11 fat-reducing nutrients. Consequently, the effects include increased energy levels, elevated metabolic rate, suppressed appetite, and reduced bloating. According to the makers at Dinosaur Nutrition, losing weight isn’t merely an endeavor of looking amazing; it also gives rise to the elimination of excess fat and encourages healthy lifestyle changes. To fully understand the effects of these nutrients on the body, let’s look into the BioELEVEN mechanism.

How does BioELEVEN work?

BioELEVEN has been formulated to address the issue of “camouflaged fat.” Our fat cells produce two hormones called leptin and ghrelin, where the former signals satiety and the latter signals hunger. When the body has an insufficient quantity of fat, the brain reads it as a hunger signal and pushes us to eat. Likewise, when the body has fat in excess, the brain reads it as though fat-burning must be stimulated. A possible reason why this communication link might become haywire is having too much fat. Why?

The makers explained, “the more fat you have, the more messages it sends to your brain – quickly making it overwhelmed.” Alas, the brain becomes blind to fat, cranking up the appetite to unseen levels and halting healthy metabolic function. BioELEVEN comes in handy here because it might help to restore fat-brain communication. Seeing the excess impact fat has on weight and the brain, the next natural step is to investigate the chosen ingredients!

What ingredients are inside BioELEVEN?

Each serving of BioELEVEN delivers the following ingredients, as well as those included in the proprietary active-8 blend & African mango complex, which are not detailed:

L-Arginine

L-arginine is an amino acid that allows the body to build muscle. Found in most protein-rich foods, this ingredient has been demonstrated to decrease fat accumulation. A 2015 study looked at the combined effects of L-arginine, and vitamin C supplementation on visceral fat, insulin resistance, and metalloproteinases in 48 Wistar rats fed a high-fat diet. In the end, researchers concluded that the amino acid protected against the risk of increased visceral fat (by altering metalloproteinases’ activity) and improved insulin sensitivity. As for the role of vitamin C in this equation, it made a negligible difference.

Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola rosea is a herb home to the Crassulaceae plant family found at high altitudes in European and Asian regions. It is primarily used in supplements for its adaptogenic features. One source examining the many scientifically proven layers of rhodiola rosea also remarked on its fat-burning capacities.

Certain animal studies concluded that the herb might reduce visceral white adipose tissue (bad fat) and increase hypothalamic norepinephrine to help prevent obesity. Credit has been given to its most active compound, rosavin, which triggers a fat-burning response (by stimulating the lipase enzyme) and helps balance cortisol levels. The latter also protects individuals from stress-related cravings and fat accumulation [2].

Maca Root

Maca (commonly referred to as the Peruvian Ginseng) is a plant that grows at high altitudes in the Andes mountains. A small study with hamsters as subjects looked at the effects of maca extract on specific health biomarkers. Subjects were fed one of 4 diets (standard, high-fat diet, a high-fat diet with metformin, and a high-fat diet of maca extract).

Of the four diets, the one with maca was divided into three different doses (300, 600, or 1,200mg/kg). After 20 weeks of ingestion, the maca group’s hyperlipidemia, hyperinsulinemia, insulin resistance, and non-alcoholic fatty liver improved. This suggests that maca ingestion could significantly improve lipid and glucose metabolism disorders at all three doses [3].

L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is a nutrient and dietary supplement known for increasing energy production by transporting fatty acids into the cells’ mitochondria (i.e., the energy center). Thus, in theory, seeing this ingredient in a weight loss supplement is sensical. However, just because it transports fat, it doesn’t necessarily imply increased fat burning and weight loss.

Most studies conducted on obese individuals or older adults appear to support L-carnitine, while those with younger adults are mixed. Other equally important benefits may include boosted brain function, healthy heart, exercise performance, and reduced symptoms of type 2 diabetes [4]. All-in-all, more research is needed to say anything with confidence.

L-Ornithine

L-ornithine is an amino acid that removes excess nitrogen from the body. A preliminary double-blind, placebo-controlled, 2-way crossover study with 17 healthy volunteers examined the effects of L-ornithine on physical fatigue. Subjects were either administered the amino acid or a placebo for eight days. In the end, the researchers discovered that L-ornithine promoted lipid metabolism and activated the urea cycle, all while attenuating feelings of exhaustion [5].

Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is a non-essential amino acid that is generally linked to exercise performance. Unlike most amino acids, it does not produce proteins; instead, it produces carnosine with the help of histidine. During exercise, beta-alanine induces glucose metabolism (for increased energy during activity), namely converting glucose into lactic acid. This makes the muscles more acidic, which eventually blocks glucose breakdown and causes fatigue. Carnosine enters the scene as a buffer against acidity, ultimately lessening fatigue.

Irvingia gabonensis

Irvingia gabonensis, or African mango, is a tree found in West Africa. Not to be confused with common mango, the fruits have been used for hundreds of years as food and medicine. BioELEVEN contains an active compound called IGOB131. IGOB131 was clinically proven to elicit desirable weight loss results when put to the test. In a 10-week double-blind study with 102 overweight subjects, researchers either subjected that to 150mg or a place twice daily. By the end, the IGOB13 group lost an average of 28 pounds, 6.7 inches from their waist, and a whopping 18.4% reduction in body fat.

Niacin

The last of the revealed ingredients is niacin, i.e., a B-vitamin that converts food into energy and ensures healthy functioning of the nervous system, digestive system, and skin health [8]. Of all its roles, niacin is best known for its ability to treat lipid disorders and cardiovascular disorders. It has also been proven to increase good cholesterol while reducing vascular inflammation and triglycerides [9].

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Is BioELEVEN truly effective?

Dinosaur Nutrition believes that BioELEVEN is effective because it includes IGOB13 and other nutrients essential for limiting fat accumulation. It is important to note that not all ingredients target fat yet are fundamental for the weight loss equation (i.e., brain function, energy production, insulin sensitivity, etc.).

How should BioELEVEN be taken?

2 to 4 droppers of BioELEVEN are recommended daily with an adequate source of water and/or a meal.

Is BioELEVEN keto-friendly?

Yes, BioELEVEN is perfect for the ketogenic diet. Truthfully this combination might surge fat-burning some more.

How long will it take to see results with BioELEVEN?

By the 7-day mark, individuals should notice a difference in belly foldability (i.e., more flattened). By the 21-day mark, a drop in clothing sizes can be anticipated. However, the best results come from those who take BioELEVEN consistently for up to 90 days.

What are the purported benefits of taking BioELEVEN?

According to the manufacturer, BioELEVEN might suppress hunger cravings, shed a significant amount of fat, deliver a sustainable source of energy, and maintain balance with cortisol levels.

Is BioELEVEN protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, BioELEVEN is protected by a 90-day money-back guarantee. If this formula fails to meet the mark, individuals are asked to initiate the refund processes within the allotted period. Here are means of getting in touch with the Dinosaur Nutrition team:

Email: hello@DinosaurNutritionUSA.com.

Phone: 1-800-684 5942

Return Address: 521 Young Street, Unit 151 Tonawanda, NY U.S. 14150.

Purchasing BioELEVEN

Each 2-ounce BioELEVEN bottle contains 120 servings, enough to last one month if you use it three times daily. You can only purchase BioELEVEN from the official website. If you purchase more than one bottle, you’ll receive a discount:

Buy one bottle of BioELEVEN for $59 each

Buy three bottles of BioELEVEN for $39 each

Buy six bottles of BioELEVEN for $29 each

About Dinosaur Nutrition

Founded in 2013 by Dino Scrivani, the Dinosaur Nutrition brand quickly became one “for the people who want to enrich their body with science-based nutrients.” Guided by the goal to alter lives for the better, this company has managed to bring unique solutions for health concerns, including (but not limited to) anxiety and stress, sleep, blood sugar, cognition, eye and skin health, mobility, detoxification, and weight management. That’s not all; ever since Dino’s brother’s death, the company also donates $1 to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for every bottle sold.

Final Thoughts

Based on the analysis above, BioELEVEN contains 11 nutrients that directly and indirectly promote weight and fat loss. Research suggests this formula prevents fat accumulation, increases energy production, and improves insulin sensitivity. In addition, certain ingredients also target stress and cognitive function. The latter two are important, seeing how any negative influences on the brain will prevent it from receiving signals from the leptin and ghrelin hormones (or any, for that matter). Our food consumption (and weight management) depends highly on fat-brain communication.

Having said that, some ingredients have stronger evidence over others; hence, we encourage everyone to consult a health practitioner before proceeding. To learn more about Dinosaur Nutrition’s BioELEVEN, visit the website today!

