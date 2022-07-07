Best THC Gummies: Top 5 Delta 8 & Weed Edibles To Buy From Marijuana Dispensaries Near Me

Are you on the quest to find the best THC gummies on the market? If yes, you are not alone on this quest. Gummies are increasingly becoming the favorite way to consume THC. These gummies are also prevalent and easy to access in the United States and other parts of the world.

In addition to the vast benefits they provide, people love how THC gummies are easy to munch. However, the issue with the THC market today is that it is easy for brands to label their low-quality and substandard products THC gummies. If you want to enjoy the amazing taste and health benefits of THC edibles, then a product covered in a thin coat of inadequately extracted THC is not what you need.

Rather, you need gummies made with high-quality THC extracts instead of gummies just coated with it. However, we created this guide to help you buy the best THC gummies. We will review five of the best THC gummies on the market and provide you with a comprehensive guide on picking the best product.

Best Delta 8 THC Gummies From Delta 8 Brands In 2022

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best THC Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Most Potent & Strongest Weed Edibles For Relaxation Hollyweed – Top Gluten-Free THC Gummies, 100% Vegan Diamond CBD – Get THC Products & Weed Gummies; Natural Ingredients 3Chi – Most Affordable THC Gummies & Delta 8 Edibles

1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best THC Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice

If you are looking for the best, undiluted THC gummies, you can trust this product from Exhale Wellness. Exhale Wellness is one of the most trusted THC brands out there. This brand has been in the business for years, and they know the best practices and industry rules.

They use the best extraction process for their products. These THC gummies from Exhale Wellness are of the highest quality. This company made this product with the best quality ingredients. In addition to being of high quality, they are one of the most affordable on the market.

According to theislandnow, these gummies boast of high potency, and they provide all the core THC benefits without any limitations. The gummies are soft and easy to chew. They are ideal for the elderly, as you can chew them comfortably even without having very strong teeth.

Exhale Wellness is one of the few brands that ensure that its product is free of artificial and substandard ingredients. The product consists of only natural ingredients. As such, you will not taste any sugary, synthetic, or artificial substance in these gummies.

Are you having a queasy stomach, severe pain, or physical discomfort and want to harness THC’s tremendous power? You can rely on these high-quality THC gummies from Exhale Wellness. In addition to being a high potency product, these gummies are cruelty-free, which means it is free of animal gelatin.

It also has two different sizes from which to choose – 750 mg and 1500 mg. We also love this product because of the fast, free shipping the company provides. It offers speedy shipping to certain states in the US. The company also provides a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the product.

Pros

High potency

Free of artificial flavors and colors

Made with 100 percent organic and natural ingredients

Free shipping to several US states

Vegan-friendly

Cons

Limited flavors

You can only purchase it online

Customer Reviews

Many users were impressed with the quality and taste of these gummies. Users also praised the product for its fast-acting effects. They said they noticed its effects just a few minutes after taking it. Furthermore, users were happy with the company’s free and fast delivery.

The 30-day money-back guarantee was another thing many users like about this product. The product has many positive reviews, thanks to its overall quality, the user-friendliness of the website, and the customer service.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

2. BudPop – Most Potent & Strongest Weed Edibles For Relaxation

Next up, we have the premium quality THC gummies from BudPop. BudPop is a rising giant in the delta-8 industry. This brand is making waves in the industry because of its high-quality CBD products. The BudPop delta-8 THC Gummies made it to our list of their quality, manufacturing process, and all-natural ingredients.

This brand made these gummies with only supreme quality ingredients. BudPop has made its way to the top because it is not profit-oriented. The top priority of this brand is to provide its customers with non-GMO, 100 percent organic THC gummies. Furthermore, this brand makes all its products in a safe and secure facility, making them safe and pure to consume.

BudPop has also separated itself from other companies by being transparent. You can see the third-party lab test results on the product page, and they did not hide anything about the ingredients and production process used. These gummies are highly effective, and you can feel the effects almost immediately after you take them.

Furthermore, this product is available in three different flavors. The available flavors are Strawberry Gelato, Watermelon Zkittlez, and Blue Dream Berry. All the flavors are made with 100 percent organic ingredients. The formula contains only natural ingredients, with no artificial colors or flavors.

The different flavors come with the same price tag and are made with the same ingredients. Each gummy’s potency is 25 mg, while the entire bottle is 625 mg. In addition to being highly potent, this product has a long shelf life. The product’s shelf life is 12 months, which means you can use it for as long as you want. Furthermore, these gummies are vegan-friendly, and the company offers free, fast shipping.

Pros

Fast, free shipping to different states in the US

Non-GMO and high-quality ingredients

Made by a highly trained and professional team

Very delicious and easy to consume

Available in three different flavors

Cons

Not available in offline stores

Customer Reviews

From the product’s reviews, many customers were amazed by the taste and smell of the gummies. They also liked the different flavors, as they could choose their favorite flavor or try something new. Furthermore, they pointed out the product’s quality and effectiveness. They commended how fast it works and the great benefits it offers. Users also like the product’s packaging and its free, fast shipping.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop

3. Hollyweed – Top Gluten-Free THC Gummies, 100% Vegan

Hollyweed also made it to our list, thanks to its outstanding products. This brand is highly reputable, loved, and trusted in the CBD industry. It makes products that cater to the overall health and wellbeing of its customers. The unique blends and formulas of this brand have earned it a spot in the league of the top players in the industry.

A health-minded team with years of experience created these gummies. They used the best and safest industry practices to make these THC gummies. Furthermore, the gummies are vegan-friendly, making them suitable for everyone.

In addition to being vegan-friendly, the formula of these gummies does not contain gluten or any other ingredient that could trigger allergies. The product is safe to consume. It also comes in super tasty flavors to satisfy your taste buds.

The formula consists of all-natural ingredients, and it does not contain artificial flavors, colors, or gelatin. It is free from any ingredient that could harm your health or hinder the product’s effectiveness. Another reason why we love this brand is its consistency in making premium quality THC gummies. From one batch to another, the product’s quality never drops.

This brand is also trustworthy because of its transparency. Hollyweed is open and fair about all its processes. It also allows independent lab testing, and you can see the lab test results on its website. The company also offers a money-back guarantee on its gummies to show you that they are confident in their product.

Another unique thing about these gummies is that they are available in two different shapes. The gummies come in cubes and regular shapes. The product is available in two sizes, 750 mg, and 1500 mg. Each gummy’s potency is 25 mg.

Pros

Reasonably priced

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free

Highly trusted and reputable brand

Available in different shapes and sizes

Super-tasty fruity flavors

Enhances focus and relaxation

Cons

Not available in different flavors

Customer Reviews

Hollyweed is a highly loved brand. Customers love this brand because it makes products that cater to their overall health and wellbeing. The product is highly effective and works very fast, according to many customers. The product helped them sleep better, improve appetite, unwind, and relieve pain.

Another thing many customers love about this brand is the ease of ordering the product. The website is user-friendly, and the company provides fast, free shipping to several US states. In addition, the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the product.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed

4. Diamond CBD – Get THC Products & Weed Gummies; Natural Ingredients

We found Diamond CBD worthy of a spot on our list during our findings. Diamond CBD is among the few brands in the industry that plays by the industry rules and goes the extra mile to provide excellent quality products. While many brands are focused solely on making profits, this brand ensures customers get great value for their money.

Hence, if you are looking for the best THC gummies that offer great value for money, this is the perfect product for you. We discovered that this product is made with only natural and organic ingredients during our research. The company ensured there are no artificial or unhealthy ingredients in the formula.

The THC is sourced locally in the United States, and so are the other ingredients. Thanks to its pure and natural formula, you will not miss any of THC’s amazing benefits with these THC gummies. These gummies are effective at relieving stress. In addition to reducing stress, they do a great job of keeping you calm and relaxed.

This brand put a lot of money and research into creating these highly potent gummies. The potency of each gummy is 25 mg (5 mg of CBD and 20 mg of delta-8), and the product comes in three different package options. You can get it in 300 mg, 1250 mg, and 5000 mg. There is an option for novice and experienced users. Nevertheless, you should start small and increase your dosage gradually if you are a beginner.

One of the things we love about this product is its wide variety of flavors. The available flavors are Sunshine Mix, Mango, Island Mix, Blueberry, Watermelon, and Original. The company made these gummies with enjoyment in mind.

Pros

Diamond CBD used the best extraction method to make this product

30-day money-back guarantee

A wide variety to choose from

The company used sustainable, safe product practices

Made with natural ingredients

Third-party lab testing

Cons

Free shipping applies to only orders over $100

Customer Experience

By scanning through this product’s customer reviews, you will be convinced to buy yours. The product has many positive reviews, which is not surprising considering the standard and reputation of the brand. In addition to being highly effective, many customers were happy with how the effects last for hours. Some users also said it provides instant pain relief. Others praised the product for its vast variety of flavors and shapes.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD

5. 3Chi – Most Affordable THC Gummies & Delta 8 Edibles

The last on our list is the 3Chi delta-8 THC Gummies. 3Chi is one of the most popular brands in the THC industry. This brand is old in the industry, and they know the in and out of the market. They know what customers want and how best to serve them. The THC gummies from this brand are some of the best globally, with evidence in the customer review section of the product.

This brand makes some of the most potent and purest THC gummies. Unlike other brands that use THC to coat their gummies, this brand makes the entire gummies with THC. The gummies taste great, and they do a great job of making you feel relaxed and calm.

These THC gummies are non-GMO and 100 percent organic, and they do not contain any artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. We highly recommend this product because of its fast absorption capabilities. With a potency of 25 mg per gummy, you will feel the product’s effectiveness in less than 30 minutes of use. In addition to providing immediate effects, the effects last for a long time.

All the ingredients used to make these gummies are tested in independent labs. The lab test results are always available on the brand’s official website. The product is available in two packs, and one pack contains 8 gummies (200 mg) while the other pack contains 16 gummies (400 mg).

These 100 percent hemp-derived THC gummies are also available in two flavors – Black Raspberry and Watermelon. The company also offers royalty points for any product you purchase. Every bite provides the same great, delicious taste. The sensation from these gummies can last for six hours or more. For beginners, the manufacturers recommend starting with half a gummy.

Pros

Available in small and portable packages

Does an exceptional job of relieving pain and anxiety

Independent lab tested gummies

Relatively cheap

Highly potent and flavorful

Free of harmful ingredients

Vegan-friendly formula

Cons

Does not ship outside the US

Free shipping is only for orders over $99

Customer review

Undoubtedly, 3Chi makes some of the best THC gummies in the industry today. Customers were impressed with the product’s taste and quality. In addition to being delicious, they said the product is very effective, and the effects are long-lasting. Some users said it helps them clear their minds and sleep better, and others praised the product’s after-effects and how it makes them feel.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi

How We Choose These THC Products?

There are dozens of THC gummies on the market today. The sad thing is that not all the products on the market are of the same quality. To arrive at our top five, we carried out a lot of research. We put in a lot of time and effort, and we considered several essential factors to create this list for you. Here are some of the vital criteria we used when scrutinizing these products.

Brand Reputation

We started by creating a list of the most reputable brands in the CBD industry. When looking for the best THC gummies, brand reputation is essential. Since the market is open to different players, many new brands are now in business. They all claim to produce all-natural and high-quality CBD and THC products.

Nevertheless, not all these brands are the same. To create our list, we had to add the most reputable brands in the industry. The brands on our list are preferred and recommended by millions of customers across the globe. We chose only credible brands, ensuring the ingredients used, descriptions, and ratings are on their official website.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Another vital thing we checked was the third-party lab test results of the product. Any product that has not undergone third-party testing is a red flag. This process ensures that the gummies are tested for safety, potency, and quality. Interestingly, the brands are not responsible for the testing; third-party labs are.

Hence, these brands cannot influence or manipulate the test results. The reports reveal essential details about the product, ingredients used, and the production process. Hence, we only added products with independent lab test results to our list.

Some brands often state third-party lab testing without actually making the results accessible. Fortunately, we know these tricks, and we checked to ensure that the results are accessible and authentic.

User Feedback

User feedback was another thing that helped us during our listing. The best online products are not those with just good descriptions. In addition to being transparent and having many details, what previous users are saying about the product is also essential.

We went through a series of user feedback and reviews to get their opinion about the product. Since it is a product you have never tried before, one of the best ways to know its effectiveness is via customer reviews.

The products we chose have tons of positive reviews. Many customers were impressed with the performance and effectiveness of the products. There were dozens of positive feedback about the product’s quality, ingredients, taste, and overall experience.

Price

One common mistake many THC users make is opting for cheap products. High-quality THC gummies are not cheap, and the best brands spend a lot of money to manufacture these products. Many subpar companies advertise their products as cheap because they do not spend much time and money making them.

Hence, we avoided the low-price, low-quality brands. We listed brands with a good reputation for making THC gummies without cutting corners. They use the best practices and ensure the products are safe to consume.

Key Factors to Consider When Looking For THC Edibles & Delta 8 Gummies

Your hunt for the Best THC gummies should not just end with other people’s recommendations. You need to know how to distinguish high-quality products from low-quality products. When shopping for THC gummies, there are some essential factors you need to consider, some of which are:

Ingredients’ Quality

One of the first things to consider when buying THC gummies is the ingredients used to make the product. While hemp-derived THC is the primary ingredient in this product, it also contains other ingredients. Hence, you want to ensure the product is made with high-quality ingredients.

Many cheap products out there are made with low-quality ingredients that can reduce the effectiveness of the gummies and possibly endanger your health. To avoid that, you should pay close attention to the ingredients used to make the gummies.

You want to make sure the ingredients are sourced in the United States. The formula should consist of all-natural and 100 percent organic ingredients. The gummies should not contain additives or fillers, and there should be no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Artificial sweeteners are another thing to look for; the product should not contain any. In addition, focus on products with minimal ingredients. Check the product’s information page to see the list of ingredients used to make it. If you are allergic to gluten, you want to ensure the product you choose is gluten-free.

All the products reviewed in this guide are organic and gluten-free. Also, if you are allergic to any ingredient, check the list to ensure the product does not contain any ingredient that could trigger your allergies.

Potency

The product’s potency is another crucial thing you should pay close attention to. Different brands have different potencies for their products. Hence, you need to check the -product’s label to know its potency when buying online. Check the milligrams of THC and delta-8 in each gummy and the entire pack.

Most of the products on this list have a potency of 25 mg per gummy. With such a high potency, we highly recommend that beginners start small. You can start with half or one gummy and wait for several hours before taking another. Starting small and working your way up is the best way to consume these gummies.

Extraction Method

A product’s extraction process plays a crucial role in its overall quality and effectiveness. Different companies use different methods to extract D8-THC from marijuana or hemp. Among the different extraction methods, the CO2 extraction process is the best. However, not all brands use this extraction process.

This extraction method ensures that the hemp retains its property after the extraction. It also helps to minimize the chemical residue in the product. Hence, you should check the product’s description to see the extraction process used. Stay away from brands that are not transparent about the extraction process they used.

Hemp Source

The hemp source also plays a vital role in the effectiveness of the gummies. Where and how they planted the hemp matters a lot. If the source of the product is not right, the product will not work effectively.

Some brands use local, second-rate hemp sources to make their products. If you want to enjoy the credible benefits of THC gummies, you should opt for a product made with organically grown hemp. The hemp should be from a farm free of mildew and pollutants and full of earthly nutrients.

Also, the hemp should be sourced from the United States and not internationally. The brands in this article sourced their hemp locally in the United States, and they are from highly reputable and safe farms.

User Reviews

You cannot check a few things when buying any product online since you do not have the product at hand. While it is easy to check the product’s ingredients, the extraction process, manufacturing process, hemp source, and third-party lab test results online, it is difficult to tell if it is effective or not.

However, there is a way you can check the product’s effectiveness without testing it, and that is via user reviews. The user review section will tell you a lot about the product. In this section, previous users share their experiences with the product.

If the product is very effective, you will know from its reviews. With this approach, you will know the pros and cons of the product from people who have used it.

FAQs: Delta 8 THC Gummies

Q1. Are THC gummies good for anxiety?

THC gummies do an excellent job of reducing anxiety. These gummies provide a wide variety of health benefits, with reduced anxiety being one of them. Nevertheless, you need to stay within the recommended dosage to enjoy these benefits. Taking a high dosage of THC gummies might increase your anxiety feelings.

Q2. Can THC gummies make me feel relaxed?

Yes, THC gummies can make you feel relaxed. According to research, CBD or THC products help relieve symptoms of pain, depression, and anxiety. Taking the proper dosage will help make you feel better, calm, and relaxed.

Q3. How long does it take before I feel the effects of THC gummies?

Generally, THC gummies’ effects start to hit about 30 minutes to one hour after taking it. Some products can take up to two hours before the effects set in. Nevertheless, how long it takes for you to feel the effect depends on several factors, such as the product’s quality, ingredients, the extraction process, potency, and your body system. Some people have a natural resistance to CBD and THC, which means that it would take longer for them to feel the effects. However, you should avoid taking excess THC gummies on your first try.

Q4. How long do the effects last?

The effect of THC gummies can last for up to six hours or more. However, only the best THC gummies have long-lasting effects. Depending on the potency, some products can last up to eight hours.

Q5. Are THC gummies safe to consume?

THC gummies are 100 percent safe to consume when you buy them from genuine and reputable brands. For your safety, you want to ensure the product is made with natural and organic ingredients. It should be free of any artificial substance that could be detrimental to your health. All the products on this guide are highly reliable, safe, and are made of 100 percent natural ingredients.

Q6. How many THC gummies can I take a day?

The number of THC gummies you can take a day depends on the product’s potency, how long the effects last, and your level of experience. Beginners should start with half a gummy for gummies with a potency of 20 or 25 mg per gummy. The recommended maximum within six to ten hours is two gummies. However, if you need more, you should start with one and observe the effects for a few hours before taking another one.

Conclusion: Our Final Thoughts On Weed Edibles In 2022

Because of the vast benefits THC gummies provide, their popularity and usage have surged significantly over the years. However, the number of brands in the industry has also increased, which means users have hundreds of products from which to choose.

With the numerous products on the market, it is somewhat difficult for people to find the best THC gummies for their unique needs. With the reviews of the best THC gummies in this article, finding the best THC gummy for your needs should no longer be a problem. You can pick any of the products above or use our buyer’s guide to navigate the market.