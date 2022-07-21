Best Delta 8 Flower in 2022: Buy The Strongest THC Products & Weed Strains From Top Weed Dispensaries

Are you looking to get high? Or, maybe you are just curious about the best Delta-8 flowers and would like to know more about this popular hemp product.

Delta-8 products have become quite popular, especially among the young and cool generation, commonly used for enjoyment, mood enhancement, coping with stress, and enhancing feelings of peace and calmness.

Seeing the many benefits of these products aroused our curiosity to understand what it was all about and find out the best Delta-8 brands you can legally purchase your products.

Therefore, we researched and came up with a list of our top 3 picks of the best delta-8 brands that offer the most organic and effective products to satisfy our needs.

First of all there is nothing called CBD hemp flowers or CBD flower, so don’t get it confused with Delta 8 THC flower derived from hemp plant or cannabis plant. Here is this list of very few brands where you can find a variety of products such as high quality hemp flowers, organic hemp flowers or normal hemp flower strains.

List of Top 3 Delta-8 Flowers Brands

1. Exhale Wellness– Overall Best Brand for Delta-8 Flower

2. BudPop– Most Potent Delta 8 Products Made from Weed Plants

3. Hollyweed CBD– Premium Brand for Strongest THC Flower Buds

1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Brand for Delta-8 Flower

All within the borders of the United States, Exhale Wellness remains the undefeated cannabinoid brand on the market. Within a few years of operation, the company has created a good reputation for itself.

The company achieved brand success by offering the best quality of Delta-8 products available. Also, their superb customer service has made them the preferred choice among many other similar brands.

Exhale’s headquarters is in Los Angeles, California. Their team comprises cannabis professionals and enthusiasts who have dedicated their skills and expertise to develop the best quality of Delta-8 THC products.

Brand’s Reputation

Thanks to their consistency, transparency, and dedication to running the company, Exhale has become a top favorite brand for millions of cannabis enthusiasts across the U.S and this is backed by theislandnow as well.

Exhale Company is well-known for its strict adherence to its production standards of Delta-8 products. Similarly, their diversification of products, fast shipment, and return policies make them the number one preferred Delta-8 brand.

Manufacturing Methods

Exhale Wellness prides itself on producing the most potent Delta 8 flowers. The high potency is achieved through the use of superior quality ingredients.

The hemp used for their products is sourced from Colorado-based organic hemp farms. The hemp is cultivated under the perfect environmental conditions.

Since hemp easily absorbs nutrients from its surroundings, they make sure not to incorporate any pesticides, herbicides, or other harmful chemical fertilizers.

Upon maturity, the hemp is harvested using a safe and natural method to conserve its purity. The production team uses the sifting or rolling method to develop the Delta-8 isolate for Exhales’ wide range of flower products during production.

This advanced production method has helped the brand come up with several types of highly potent delta-8 buds like the Hawaiian Haze, Sour Space Candy, and Skywalker OG, among others.

Finally, since Exhale is big on providing the best quality of products, they make sure to manufacture their Delta-8 flowers from 100% organic and natural hemp extracts.

As a result, their products are certified vegan friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and with no artificial flavors or colorings. The organic and natural nature of these Delta-8 flowers makes them flowers suitable for a wide range of people.

Third-Party Lab Testing

They have provided a Certificate of Analysis (COA) on their official website. The certificate is proof an independent lab has tested their products to verify they are safe and pure for human consumption.

You can also find the results of the lab tests on their official website page. This level of transparency makes it easy for their clients to get more information about the products before making a purchase.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Compared to other similar brands in the market, Exhale products stood out as a bit pricey. They, however, have come up with discounts and deals that make it possible to cater to a wide range of people.

For example, they offer a 25% discount for new buyers on their first purchase after subscribing to their website. They also have several package deals that allow you to bag great discounts with bundle purchases.

It still gets better because the company offers fast and free shipping of all their products, usually within 2-4 business days from when you place your order.

Be on the lookout for their holiday and Black Friday deals when they have crazy offers on their products.

Finally, you will highly appreciate their website’s professional and user-friendly look and functionality. It makes it easy for one to navigate through. In addition, Exhale’s customer service chat box is always active and ready to offer guidance whenever needed.

Pros

Made from 100% natural ingredients

Non-GMO, vegan-friendly products

Highly potent Delta-8 buds

Wide range of Delta-8 flowers strains and flavors

25% off on all delta-8 flowers for new users who subscribe to their website

30-days money-back guarantee

Smooth and fast ordering and shipping experience

Cons

Clients can only purchase Exhale products via their official website

Not available for international shipping

Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness Delta-8 product line has over 1000 positive reviews online. In addition, the brand ranks highly amongst its competitors on credible review sites.

According to their customers, this company is the best in customer service and policies. In addition, they offer efficiency and promptness in offering guidance and resolving issues.

In conclusion, Exhale Wellness Delta-8 flower strains have received several accolades for being highly effective. With them, you can be assured of having a smooth and pleasurable overall experience.

2.BudPop – Most Potent Delta 8 Products Made from Weed Plants

BudPop is a relatively new brand in the cannabis industry. Therefore, it is quite commendable to see how well it is coming of age as a premium brand.

This Los Angeles-based company is composed of a team of young professionals who are enthusiastic about all matters in the industry. Combined, they have over 30 years of experience in the cultivation and extraction of hemp.

They are a highly dedicated, committed, and skillful team of professionals who stop at nothing to offer the best quality of Delta-8 products to give you value for your money.

Brand’s Reputation

With only over a year of existence in the cannabis industry, this brand has garnered the support of hundreds of satisfied clients. We see this brand becoming the next big thing in the cannabis industry with its current trajectory.

Besides having high-quality products, the brand is well-known for its exceptional customer service and policies. Also, it is among the few brands which adhere to stringent rules and regulations regarding the industrialization of hemp.

These features play a big role in fostering trust between them and their clients.

Manufacturing Method

BudPop’s Delta-8 flowers are made from 100% natural and organic ingredients. They follow structured and clean criteria for manufacturing delta-8 flowers. The results are a wide range of highly potent and effective delta-8 buds, free from harmful chemicals, heavy metals, and artificial additives.

They only use U.S -grown hemp from organic farms in Nevada to make their wide range of products with no more than 0.3% delta-9 THC levels. It uses the CO2 natural extraction method to preserve the purity of the hemp, which is further processed to make the delta-8 flowers.

BudPop’s Delta 8 flowers are available in four strains: Tangie, Cookies, Northern Lights, and Zkittlez.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Due to the unregulated nature of the hemp industry, brands need to do their best to foster trust and transparency with their clients.

BudPop has done a good job subjecting its products to third-party lab testing. The analysis is necessary to ascertain their products are safe and pure for human consumption.

The lab analysis results are also posted on their official website for clients looking for more information about the products.

Satisfaction Guarantee

BudPop has a dynamic, user-friendly website interface that makes it easy for anyone to search or navigate through. In addition, their website is effectively backed up with their team of professional and friendly customer service personnel who are ready to offer any assistance.

Although their products are fairly priced, they still go the extra mile to ensure they cater to their wide range of clients. New users are always awarded a 20% discount on their purchases after subscribing to their website.

If you are a veteran user, you can also enjoy great discounts by buying any of their various packages that come at different sizes and prices.

Finally, you will be pleased to know that they offer fast shipping of their products, usually within 48 hours of purchase.

Pros

Highly potent delta-8 flower

Made from 100% organic and natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee for damaged or unfulfilled orders

Available in a variety of strains

Cons

Can only be purchased via their official website

Customer Reviews

Budop’s delta-8 flower products have received many positive remarks from their clients across the United States.

Some claim the product helps them cope with mental health issues, while others claim it works best to help them to relax. All while not becoming dependent on the product.

Another notable and great feature of the product is its efficiency. You can quickly achieve your desired effect, be it feelings of relaxation, calmness, or enjoyment. In about 30- 60 minutes after use.

3. Hollyweed CBD – Premium Brand for Strongest THC Flower Buds

Hollyweed CBD is one brand that has continued to raise the bar on its products. They are now well-known due to their commitment and dedication to producing the best range of hemp-derived products.

Their recent addition, the delta-8 line, has taken the industry by storm and is on the forefront alongside a few other leading brands.

Besides selling hemp products, the brand has made it its mission to educate the public about the pillars of wellness which encompasses spiritual, physical, emotional, social, environmental, and intellectual wellness.

Brand’s Reputation

Hollyweed rose to fame in 2017 when their team leader Zach changed the famous ‘Hollywood’ sign to ‘Hollyweed’ after the legalization of hemp. From then on, they have garnered much support from the public and cannabis enthusiasts.

Although new to the market, this brand has come in strongly to claim its position in the market. In addition, their holistic approach to hemp-related products has made it a preferred choice among many cannabis enthusiasts.

Manufacturing Methods

Hollyweed Company is committed to providing the best quality of products hence why they only use superior ingredients for their products.

Hemp, the key ingredient, is sourced from organic hemp farms in Oregon, cultivated, and harvested using the highest standard of care. Because of their strict quality standards, the company utilizes the latest and most advanced technology to produce their Delta-8 flowers.

Hemp is derived using the natural CO2 extraction method to preserve the purity of the hemp extract and prevent damage to the plant. They have a team tasked with supervising the whole process to ensure no mishaps occur. They can further process the hemp to come up with ten strains of premium quality Delta 8 flower.

With Hollyweed, there is always something for everyone, and we guarantee you will find the perfect product suitable to your specific needs.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Like any other reputable brand in the market, Hollyweed seeks to promote trust and transparency with its clients. Because of this, they always ensure to subject their products to third-party lab testing. The test is meant to analyze all the components of their products to ascertain the final product is safe for human consumption.

From their official website, you can find their Certificate of Analysis (COA) and the analysis results from the lab. These offer valuable information to any consumer looking to get more in-depth into the product’s composition. For example, you can tell the product’s potency, each ingredient used, THC levels, etc.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Hollyweed’s website offers a unique, convenient, and user-friendly website for its clients. The website makes it easy to search and order a product.

If you encounter any difficulties, you can easily reach their customer service team through an easy-to-use chat box, and they will provide you with swift assistance on anything you need.

The brand offers a 20% discount to new customers on their first purchase, but only if they have subscribed to their website.

One advantage of shopping with Hollyweed is getting fast and free shipping on all purchases. You will usually receive your products within 4-7 business days after placing your order.

Pros

Cost-effective compared to other similar brands.

Products contain less than 0.3% of THC

Highly potent Delta-8 Flower

Flexible return policy.

Product is made from naturally grown ingredients

Vegan friendly, non-GMO hence suitable to a wide range of people

Cons

Can only be purchased online

Customer Reviews

Hollyweed boasts thousands of positive customer reviews on its website and credible review sites. The reviews show that consumers are satisfied with their products.

We gathered that Hollyweed’s products are high quality, fast-acting, and rarely do they have any side effects on their consumers.

From our point of view, we feel that these products are the best you can get in the market, and we highly recommend them to anyone looking to enjoy or experience the effect of smoking a good Delta-8 flower.

How We Made the List Of Best Delta 8 Flower Brands?

Delta-8 products have taken the cannabis market by storm since their inception a few years back. As a result, many brands have come up, each offering a variety of Delta-8 flowers.

However, the over-saturation of products has made it difficult for some clients, especially beginners, to choose a brand they can trust, offering the best products for their needs. Hence why we thought it necessary to create a list of the best Delta-8 flower brands on the market today.

We established set criteria to help us narrow down our options from the many available on the market for this list. We began by searching the internet and making a list of the most frequent brand names to pop up.

Next, we evaluated each brand against a set of industry standards. The areas we looked into included:

Composition of Ingredients

Although hemp has been legalized for industrialization, there are still no stringent regulations on producing hemp-related products. The uncertainty is a health risk they would not be willing to take for most clients despite claims that hemp has several health benefits.

To put consumers’ minds at ease, we only recommend products made from 100% organic ingredients. You can easily find out about the composition of ingredients from lab analysis reports. Most legit brands have these posted on their official websites.

We went through each brand’s lab analysis reports and ascertained all ingredients used were safe for human consumption.

Customer Reviews

We believe customer reviews are the best way to know more about a brand or a product. These reviews are often unbiased and unfiltered by people who have bought and used the products. They are unlike brand advertisements where the only aim is to drive sales.

For our list, we considered brands that have positive reviews on their website and credible review sites.

PS: Remember that customer experiences vary from one person to another. Therefore, you need to exercise caution when using the products.

Money-back guarantee

We like brands offering money-back guarantees because they offer a risk-free way of trying out new products.

Especially since all brands promise the best results with their products, a brand that can go the extra mile to offer a safety net to their clients is one that consumers can trust.

For our list, all the brands highlighted have reasonable refund policies. They are mostly ranging from 30-90 days. Again, you can look this up from each brand’s website for more information.

These policies help foster trust between a brand and its clients, which results in more sales.

Cost of Product

The whole hemp production process, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing, is expensive. Hence why you will find most hemp products are a bit expensive.

We considered pricing while making this list since we understand that clients have different purchasing power.

Our top picks were brands that we felt offered their products at a fair price and had great deals for package deals.

Effectiveness

Delta-8 products have become popular in the market. Unfortunately, this has encouraged the rise of many brands, all claiming to offer the best products: some ethical, and others not.

But from our research, we discovered some of these brands are only here to capitalize on the growing trend. As such, they do not prioritize the quality of their products which makes them quite ineffective at providing any results.

For our list, we did our research and only focused on brands that use superior ingredients, have honest customer feedback on their official website and have good product ratings.

Similarly, we gave extra consideration to those ethical brands about any potential side effects of using their products, an important factor since most brands want to portray their products as perfect.

Buying Guide of Delta 8 Flower To Buy Best THC Products:

Things to Take into Consideration When Looking for the Best Delta-8 Flower on the Market

Finding a Delta-8 Flower brand online is quite simple. Choices will spoil you. However, the difficult part is to discern between legit and unethical brands. For a beginner, this can be quite daunting. If not careful, you can easily fall prey to scam websites.

But this is about to change. Below, we will highlight some of the basic things to keep in mind and look out for when shopping around for the best Delta-8 flower. Since these products do not come cheap, we are here to make sure you get value for your money.

Hemp Source

Always go for products made from locally grown hemp, as you can be sure of the quality of the hemp. When the 2018 Farm Bill was passed, certain regions in the US were approved to cultivate industrial hemp. You can find the complete list here.

Hemp grown in any area is cultivated and harvested under very strict regulations. For example, according to state laws, hemp-derived products should not contain any more than 0.3 % of THC. A standard that is strictly adhered to with locally grown hemp.

Proof of third-party Lab Analysis

Before purchasing from any brand, check to see if they have a Certificate of Analysis (COA) from an independent third-party lab, preferably one with no affiliation to the hemp industry. Legit brands often have this document displayed on their official website alongside the results from the lab.

Third-party lab testing is important as it scrutinizes the components of the products to make sure they are safe for human consumption. They do not contain any harmful chemicals, pesticides, or heavy metals. Other factors to consider when checking through lab results include ingredients used, THC levels, potency, quality of hemp, and other valuable information.

Avoid it if you notice a brand does not have a Certificate of Analysis (COA) or has not posted the lab results on its page.

Potency

The potency of the Delta-8 flower will tell you just how much THC is contained in the product. According to state laws, Delta-8 products should not contain more than 0.3% of delta-9 THC. High amounts of THC can cause psychoactive effects on some consumers hence considered not safe.

Additionally, the strength of the product will determine your dosage. Which also depends on how accustomed you are to using the product.

For beginners, it is always recommended you start with a lower dosage. Starting with a lower dose will help you monitor how your body responds to the Delta-8. Then, you can gradually increase your dosage until you achieve the results you desire.

Although rarely are there any reports of a client getting adverse side effects due to Delta-8 flowers, you should regulate your intake. Because, just like anything else, too much of it can be poisonous in the long run.

Please note that high potency does not mean the product is automatically quite effective.

Brand Reputation

Client feedback about a specific brand can tell you all there is to know about it. Because customers often give their raw, unfiltered opinion about these products after they have purchased and experienced them. We always recommend this to every client, beginner or not.

One can easily pick out a good brand from the rest based on the number of positive reviews. Therefore, if you are looking for an easy way to distinguish between a good and bad brand, just look at their customer review page.

Also, credible online review sites such as Trustpilot will show you how a product ranks among clients. Social Media is also a good place to look for information. Important information you can derive from reading customer reviews include expected experiences, the possibility of any side effects or unpleasant reactions, ease of purchase, delivery, etc.

All these will come in handy to help guide you towards making the right decisions. However, always remember that experiences differ from one person to another for many reasons. Therefore, be advised but stay open to the possibilities of new and unique experiences.

Customer Policies

Favorable customer policies are among the factors that help to foster strong and long-lasting relationships between a brand and its clients. It is, in fact, the least any brand can do for their clients who are willing to risk their money and their health for their products.

When shopping around, look for brands with favorable customer policies. Examples of good policies include free shipping, money-back guarantees, discounted prices, bundle deals, offers, etc.

Brands with favorable policies are worth spending your hard-earned money. Similarly, it is a good indication that a brand is confident about its products and committed to producing the best quality products.

Frequently Asked Questions About Delta-8 Flowers:

Q1. Are Delta-8 Flowers Legal?

Yes.

Delta-8 Flowers are legal in most states, provided they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.

However, if you intend to use these cannabis products, please check with your local state and or federal laws to avoid being on the wrong side of the law.

Q2. Are Delta-8 Flowers Safe to Use?

Yes.

But only for short-term use, and if you have no underlying medical conditions, the delta-8 flower could aggravate by using the product. If unsure, kindly consult with a healthcare professional before you begin using the product.

Research has shown that long-term use of delta-8 flowers can lead to undesirable effects. Therefore, you need to be aware of your body’s tolerance to Delta-8 flowers.

Some of the common side effects of long-term use include dry mouth, fatigue, excessive sleepiness, trouble concentrating, etc.

Q3. Can You Get High from Smoking Delta-8 Flower?

Yes.

Although the effects are mild, you can get high after smoking delta-8 flowers. Because of this, you are advised to exercise caution when performing tasks since this is a mind-altering substance.

Stay away from tasks such as driving or operating machinery while in a state of highness to prevent injury.

Q4. Will I Test Positive for A Drug Test After Smoking Delta-8 Flower?

Yes.

If you are a frequent user of Delta-8 flowers, you will most likely fail a drug test since they are not refined to identify the difference between Delta-9 and delta-8.

Provided the product is legal in your state, you can inform the relevant authorities of your usage if your profession requires a regular drug test.

Alternatively, you can choose to refrain from using delta-8 flowers if you know you have a drug test coming up soon. Preferably about 3-6 weeks to give your body enough time to flush out all the toxins.

Q5. Do Delta-8 Flowers Have an Expiry Date?

Yes.

The expiry date is usually clearly indicated on the label. Usually, it’s about 6-8 months, depending on how you store the product. You should store it in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight, to increase its shelf-life.

Q6. How Will I Know My Delta-8 Flowers Have Gone Bad?

Be on the lookout for any odd smells. Or, if you notice it has grown mold, it’s time to throw it out and order a new package.

Concluding Best Delta 8 Flower in 2022:

Delta-8 flowers provide a new and exciting way to experience the full effects of hemp. We are delighted to have had this opportunity to discuss our top picks for Best Delta 8 flower brands with you. We hope you have gained valuable information from all we have covered.

If you are looking to experiment with these products, perhaps you can consider trying any products from our suggested brands. We hope you have a delightful experience with your pick.

