Best CBD Gummies For Sleep In 2022: 5 Premium Brands for CBD Edibles & Sleep Gummies For Insomnia

Are you suffering from insomnia, or do you have difficulty sleeping? You could be losing sleep due to various reasons. A deficiency in the quality of sleep may result from anxiety disorders, fear, stress, or depression.

This guide will discuss a magical product that comes in various delicious natural fruit flavors and is effective enough to lull you into a sound sleep. If you wonder what we are talking about, it’s about CBD-infused tasty and fruity gummy candies!

CBD has proven effects in soothing and relaxing you for a good night’s sleep. So, you have to consume these CBD gummies before going to bed. If you take prescription pills as a sleep aid, we ask you to stop. Sleeping pills can be harmful to your health. Why go for pills when you have these natural and safer mouth-watering sleep-inducing options readily available online?

Below, we have listed the five best CBD gummies for sleep online and discussed them in detail. We will also present a buyer’s guide to help you select the best CBD gummies for sleep while shopping online.

Top Picks For The Best CBD Gummies For Sleep In 2022:

Exhale Wellness — Overall Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies For Sleep BudPop — Most Potent CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies Cheef Botanicals — Broad Spectrum Melatonin Gummies For Vegans Hollyweed CBD — High Rated CBD Edibles & Gummy Bears For Sleep FabCBD — Hemp Gummies For Sound Sleep & Relaxation

#1. Exhale Wellness — Overall Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies For Sleep

Nothing compares to Exhale Wellness’s CBD gummies for sleep. These delicious natural fruit-flavored CBD gummies are available in options of full-spectrum CBD gummies and full-spectrum CBD Plus Delta-9 THC gummies. Exhale Wellness’s CBD gummies for sleep are infused with full-spectrum CBD extracted from high-grade natural and organically farmed hemp.

Theislandnow also states that these CBD gummies contain 100% natural and vegan-friendly ingredients and are devoid of artificial additives, artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, and colors. Exhale Wellness CBD gummies for sleep are highly potent and come in 750 mg and 1500 mg discreet packs. The 750 mg pack has 25 mg of CBD per gummy, whereas the 1500 mg pack comes with 50 mg of CBD per gummy. The gummies come in both fruit- and cube-shaped options, and the jars of 750 mg full-spectrum CBD gummies and full-spectrum CBD Plus THC gummies are priced at $44.95.

Highlights

The gummies come in full-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD Plus Delta-9 THC options

Each gummy is infused with full-spectrum CBD

The CBD used in the gummies is extracted from high-grade natural and organically farmed hemp

Contain natural and vegan-friendly ingredients along with essential natural terpenes

Come in fruit and cube-shaped options

Comply with the federally legal limit of THC in hemp products, which is less than 0.3%

Third-party lab-certified

Pros

Vegan-friendly

Delicious assorted natural fruit flavors

Lucrative subscription discounts, code offers, and discounts on first orders

Discreet packaging

Free economy shipping on all purchases in the US

30-day 100% money-back guarantee

Cons

No THC-free broad-spectrum CBD gummies are available.

#2. BudPop — Most Potent CBD + CBN Sleep Gummies

BudPop’s CBD gummies are infused with full-spectrum CBD extracted from quality organic and non-GMO hemp. Its gummies come in cube shapes and contain 100% natural and vegan-friendly ingredients. They are devoid of artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, and colors.

BudPop has the CBD Plus CBN Sleep Gummies, containing 25 mg CBD and 10 mg CBN in each gummy. These tempting mixed berry-flavored gummies are powered up with the relaxing effects of CBD and the natural sedative CBN. The CBD and CBN in these gummies induce quality sleep by working synergistically. A bottle containing 30 CBD Plus CBN Sleep Gummies is priced at $59.95.

Highlights

The CBD gummies are natural, vegan-friendly, and infused with pure full-spectrum CBD

The CBD used in the gummies is extracted from high-grade organic and non-GMO hemp

The gummies come in cube shapes, and each gummy contains 25 mg CBD and 10 mg CBN

They are third-party certified and comply with the federally legal limit of THC in hemp products

Pros

The gummies have synergistic sleep-inducing effects of CBD as well as the sedative CBN

Vegan-friendly

Delicious natural mixed-berry flavor

Has a shelf life of one year

Lucrative subscription discounts on single as well as multiple packs; codes and discounts apply to first orders

Free express shipping in the US

A 30-day money-back guarantee is provided

Cons

BudPop does not sell THC-free broad-spectrum CBD gummies

The gummies are expensive, and no budget-friendly options are available

#3. Cheef Botanicals — Broad Spectrum Melatonin Gummies For Vegans

The Vegan CBD Gummies from Cheef Botanicals are a great option for vegans as well.

These gummies are highly potent and help calm and relax your body and mind for quality sleep. These CBD gummies come in 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg packs. The 1500 mg and 3000 mg gummy packs are extremely potent, as they contain 50 mg and 100 mg of CBD per gummy, respectively.

So, these packs are not suitable for beginners. The 750 mg pack contains 25 mg of CBD per gummy, best for inducing sleep.

These delicious fruit-flavored gummies come in natural fruit flavors of apple, grape, orange, pineapple, and strawberry. They are infused with full-spectrum CBD oil. The CBD oil used in these sleep gummies is extracted from organically and naturally farmed hemp. The Vegan CBD Gummies contain 100% natural, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients. They are free of artificial additives, artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, and colors. The CBD gummy packs start from $23.95.

Highlights

The gummies are infused with full-spectrum CBD oil

The CBD oil used in the gummies is extracted from high-grade, organically, and naturally farmed hemp

The gummies contain natural, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients

Come in fruit and cube-shaped options

Comply with the federally legal limit of THC in hemp products

Third-party lab certified

Pros

A great option for beginners, as they can consider trying the 300 mg pack, which has only 10 mg of CBD per gummy

Vegan-friendly

Variety of natural fruity flavors like apple, grape, orange, pineapple, and strawberry

Enticing subscription discounts, referral discounts, and code offers

Free economy shipping in the US on all purchases

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No THC-free broad-spectrum CBD gummy options are available.

#4. Hollyweed CBD — High Rated CBD Edibles & Gummy Bears For Sleep

If you want to try some quality, flavorful CBD gummies to gain optimum relaxation and quality sleep, opt for the Premium CBD Gummy Cubes from Hollyweed CBD. The Premium CBD Gummy Cubes come in tempting natural fruit flavors: orange, apple, grape, strawberry, and pineapple.

These premium CBD gummies are infused with full-spectrum CBD extracted from naturally and organically farmed non-GMO hemp. The gummies contain 100% natural and vegan-friendly ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, or colors.

These CBD gummy cubes are available in 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg packs containing 10 mg, 25 mg, and 50 mg of CBD per gummy, respectively. The CBD gummy packs start from $23.95.

Highlights

Cube-shaped gummies infused with full-spectrum CBD

The CBD used in the gummies is extracted from naturally and organically farmed non-GMO hemp

The gummies contain natural and vegan-friendly ingredients

They are third-party certified and comply with the federally legal limit of THC in hemp products

Pros

Beginners can consider trying the 300 mg pack, which has only 10 mg of CBD per gummy

Vegan-friendly

Tempting natural fruit flavors of orange, apple, grape, strawberry, and pineapple

Great subscription savings on packs

Free economy shipping on all purchases in the US

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

This brand, too, does not sell THC-free, i.e., broad-spectrum CBD gummies.

#5. FabCBD — Hemp Gummies For Sound Sleep & Relaxation

FabCBD has the Nighttime CBD Sleep Gummies, which may help induce sound sleep. FabCBD’s sleep gummies are made using 100% natural, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO ingredients. They are free of artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, and colors.

The Nighttime gummies are made from THC-free broad-spectrum CBD distillate. They come in a tasty Acai berry flavor and are infused with natural sleep-enhancing ingredients such as melatonin, ashwagandha, L-theanine, 5-HTP, and GABA. The Nighttime gummies are devoid of dairy, fat, and gluten. Each gummy contains 12.5 mg of CBD, and you have to consume one or two gummies before going to sleep. A bottle of 60 Nighttime gummies costs $89.

Highlights

The Nighttime chews are 100% natural and vegan-friendly, and each chew is infused with 12.5 mg of broad-spectrum CBD distillate

The CBD used in the gummies is extracted from high-grade organically farmed non-GMO hemp

The Nighttime gummies also contain natural sleep-enhancing ingredients, such as melatonin, Ashwagandha, L-theanine, 5-HTP, and GABA

The Nighttime gummies are meant for consumption at night before you go to bed

Third-party lab-certified

Pros

The Nighttime gummies are infused with the power of CBD as well as other natural sleep-enhancing ingredients

The Nighttime gummies are THC-free and are a great option for people who do not like THC in their sleep gummies

The gummies are vegan-friendly, dairy-free, fat-free, and gluten-free

Tempting Acai berry flavor

Exciting discounts and code offers

Fab CBD has a 30-day refund policy for all customers

Cons

The Nighttime gummies do not come in budget-friendly options

Free shipping is provided only on orders equal to or greater than $99 in the US

How We Came Up With This List Of Top 5 CBD Sleeping Gummies

As your well-wishers, we wanted to make you familiar with authentic CBD gummies for sleep so that you do not end up with ineffective or fake products. So, we have made a list of the best CBD gummies for sleep available in the online market.

However, designing this list of the top five CBD gummies for sleep took a lot of effort. We started with hundreds of CBD gummy brands, which promised that their products have great sleep-enhancing effects. Our experts analyzed each brand based on certain essential factors and omitted those which did not satisfy our criteria.

Finally, we were left with these five online CBD gummy brands, which, as per our analysis, provide the top quality and effective CBD gummies for sleep in the industry. These online brands have satisfied all our conditions to be listed as the best.

The Factors We Considered While Making Our List of Hemp Gummies for Insomniacs

#1. Legality

Our specified CBD gummies for sleep are infused with pure CBD extracts and are legal mostly throughout the US except for a few states where CBD is banned. These sleep gummies comply with the federally legal limit on Delta-9 THC in hemp products, which is less than 0.3%.

#2. Ingredients

Our recommended sleep gummies contain CBD along with other natural ingredients. All ingredients are 100% natural, free of artificial additives, synthetic flavors, and colors. Only natural flavors and colors are used to manufacture them.

#3. Flavors

The CBD gummies we have mentioned in this article will not only help you get some much-deserved shut-eye, but they also come in numerous mouth-watering naturally derived flavors to give you an enjoyable CBD consumption experience.

#4. Strength And Potency

We have listed only those gummies with substantial proportions of CBD infused in them, allowing you to get quality sleep after consumption. In general, a gummy containing 25 mg of CBD can soothe and relax you for a good night’s sleep.

#5. Dosage

The ideal time for consuming CBD gummies for sleep is before going to bed. The CBD dosages of these gummies are measured and predetermined, and just one 25 mg CBD gummy can induce quality sleep in you.

#7. Third-Party Certification

Our recommended online brands have their CBD gummies tested and certified by third-party labs. The quality, safety, and efficacy of hemp products are genuinely determined by third-party labs, as their test reports are always unbiased with their findings.

#8. Brand Reputation

We have listed the most popular CBD gummy brands in the online cannabis market. Their CBD gummies for sleep are in high demand, and you will get genuine products from them.

#9. Customer Reviews

We have analyzed the reviews and ratings given by verified consumers on the official websites of our recommended CBD gummy brands. The users seem satisfied with these CBD-infused sleep gummies’ quality, flavors, and potency, as they had a sound sleep after consuming them. What’s more, some consumers have even experienced an improvement in their sleep cycles with the regular consumption of these gummies.

#10. Pricing And Packaging

We have listed several budget-friendly CBD gummies for sleep, which come with exciting discounts and offers on their official brand websites. They have attractive, colorful, and secured packages to entice you further.

#11. Shipping And Returns

Our recommended online CBD gummy brands have convenient shipping policies to deliver their sleep gummies to your doorstep. Moreover, they accept returns and offer refunds as well for customer convenience.

#12. Website User-Friendliness

Our listed CBD gummy brands have very user-friendly and transparent websites, with all the necessary details on their CBD gummies for sleep that customers could want before deciding on their online purchases. It’s easy to place orders, too.

#13. Customer Service

Contact the customer support personnel of our recommended online CBD sleep gummy brands for any product or service-related queries. The brand websites contain all the necessary information and provisions such as live chat options, telephone numbers, email addresses, and web forms for contacting their customer services.

CBD Gummies For Sleep: A Buyer’s Guide

If you want to get some sleep, never make your purchases from unpopular online stores. You may end up with ordinary gummy candies instead of authentic CBD-infused ones.

Moreover, numerous cheaper brands may not have sufficient quantities of CBD in their gummies to give you the soothing effects you require to fall asleep. So, make sure that the brands you choose are authentic, popular, and in-demand, selling quality CBD gummies that offer potent, clean, and safe products — like our recommended brands.

If you want to opt for our recommended CBD gummies for sleep, you must always place your orders on their official brand websites. Never make your purchases over e-commerce platforms, as our specified CBD gummy brands sell their sleep gummies only through their official websites.

This section will present the factors you must keep in mind while buying CBD gummies for sleep online. We will also offer some insights into these CBD-infused sleep gummies, which are potent enough to give you some quality sleep!

Consider These Factors Before You Place An Order For CBD Gummies For Better Sleep and Relaxation

#1. Brand Reputation

To get genuine and quality CBD gummies for sleep, you must consider opting for only popular CBD gummy brands whose sleep gummies are in high demand. Never go for CBD gummies for sleep from local or unpopular suppliers, as you may end up with ineffective or fake CBD gummies.

#2. Legality

CBD is mostly legal throughout the US, except for a few states. Before buying CBD gummies for sleep, make sure your local state laws allow CBD use.

#3. Ingredients

Make sure your preferred sleep gummies contain CBD extracted from pure organic hemp. All the ingredients in your CBD gummies for sleep must be natural and free of artificial additives, synthetic flavors, and colors.

#4. Strength And Potency

Ensure that your preferred sleep gummies have the desired proportions of CBD to give you optimum relaxation and sleep-inducing effects. Check the potency of the CBD gummies for sleep from their official brand website before buying them.

#5. Dosage

Ensure that your desired CBD gummies suit you in terms of dosages. Generally, CBD gummies for sleep come in measured and predetermined dosages, and just one 25 mg CBD gummy is enough to lull you into night-long sleep.

#6. Strains And Flavors

CBD gummies for sleep can come in a variety of fruit-flavored options. Some brands may have specific Indica-dominant, sativa-dominant, and hybrid strains, which have unique sleep-enhancing properties. Therefore, before making your purchases, select your desired flavor and strain to get the optimum sleep-enhancing effects from your CBD gummies.

#7. Third-Party Lab Testing & Certification

Go only for third-party lab-certified CBD gummies for sleep. Third-party certification is necessary to ensure hemp products’ quality, safety, and efficacy.

#8. Customer Reviews

Consider going through the reviews and ratings given by verified customers on the official brand website of your preferred CBD gummies for sleep to get familiar with their customer satisfaction levels.

#9. Shipping And Returns

Ensure that your online CBD gummy brand has provisions for shipping its sleep gummies to your doorstep. Also, before placing your online orders on its official website, ensure that your local state laws allow CBD consumption.

It will be an added advantage if your desired online CBD gummy brand accepts returns and offers refunds if you are dissatisfied with any product.

#10. Packaging

Check the packaging of the CBD gummies for sleep after delivery to ensure that the product’s packaging is intact. Never accept a product if its packaging is torn, as it may indicate that it has been tampered with.

FAQs On Gummies for Sleep Aid

Q: How do CBD gummies induce sleep?

A: CBD can decrease cortisol levels in the body. Decreased cortisol levels can induce sleep, making CBD a great sedative.

Q: Is one CBD gummy enough to put me to sleep?

A: CBD gummies for sleep come with measured and predetermined quantities of CBD in each gummy. Generally, one 25 mg CBD gummy is potent enough to put you into a night-long undisturbed sleep.

Q: Will I see any improvement in my sleep cycle if I consume CBD gummies for sleep every night?

A: With regular consumption of high quality CBD gummies for sleep, you will start getting sufficient and timely sleep every night. That may lead to an improvement in your overall sleep cycle within a few months of consumption. However, note that these sleep gummies are not a cure for insomnia. You need to keep taking these gummies to get good sleep every night.

Q: How do I store CBD gummies?

A: Store your CBD gummies in airtight bottles in a cool and dark place, away from heat and sunlight. This will help preserve their quality and potency.

Q: Will CBD gummies for sleep make me high?

A: They won’t because CBD gummies for sleep are either THC-free or contain less than 0.3% THC.

Q: I have diabetes. How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take for Sleep?

A: If you have diabetes, you must go for sugar-free CBD gummies for sleep. Do not consume CBD gummies high in sugar, as they may harm your health.

Q: What is the legal age for buying CBD gummies for sleep?

A: The legal age for the consumption of CBD gummies is mostly 21 and, in some cases, 18. Our recommended online CBD gummy stores will only allow you to access their official websites after age verification.

Q: Will CBD gummies for sleep make me fail a drug test?

A: Drug tests can detect THC in your system. If you eat THC-free broad-spectrum or CBD isolate gummies, you won’t get detected. However, if you consume THC-containing full-spectrum CBD gummies, the chances of THC detection are high.

Concluding on CBD Sleep Gummies with Melatonin

Now, you can opt for some delicious fruit-flavored, CBD-infused chewy candies rather than prescription sleeping pills to get some quality sleep. And, why go for prescription pills when these medications come with adverse effects? royal cbd

CBD can be a great sedative. CBD gummies for sleep are the tastiest and easiest method of ingesting CBD and a safer option than other CBD products. These gummies come in measured and predetermined doses of CBD to induce optimum sleep. Also, unlike synthetic sleeping pills, CBD infused gummies for sleep are all-natural. Besides, why go for other sleep-enhancing options when you have some mouth-watering fruity chews readily available online!

We have selected Exhale Wellness’s CBD gummies for sleep as our top choice, not only for their quality and potency, but also because of the amazing discounts offered on the website. All our recommended most potent sleep CBD gummies for sleep come with enticing discounts on their official brand websites to make your online shopping experience even more exciting!