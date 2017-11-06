Wind and Fire Tour visits Omak

OMAK – Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Audubon Washington will present a program “Saving our Farms, Forests, and Fish While Strengthening the Economy.”

According to Steve Ghan, John Sandvig and Jen Syrowitz, the story is often that climate change policy will kill jobs and limit energy freedom. Others tell a tale of an energy economy in which free markets benefit only the well-off, leaving disadvantaged families in a deeper hole than ever. While either can be true of some regulatory approaches, it doesn’t have to be like either of those descriptions. If done right, we and many others across the political spectrum believe we can manage climate risks while making the market freer and improving energy choice. That’s a win-win-win.

The Omak visit is one stop of a 12-city tour, dubbed the “Water, Wind & Fire Tour,” which is intended to engage citizens and leaders around Washington state in a productive conversation with their communities and members of Congress. The local group Okanogan Citizen’s Action Network has scheduled the presentation for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 6:30-8:30pm at 12 Tribes Casino, Highway 97, Omak.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a grassroots advocacy organization with over 340 chapters across the U.S. that generates political will to manage climate change risk. The group is nonpartisan and works with members of Congress from both political parties to find and promote policy solutions to allow the market to find the most cost-effective ways to reduce emissions without growing government.

Audubon Washington is the Washington State arm of the National Audubon Society. Audubon employs science, education, advocacy, and on-the-ground conservation projects integrated through an unparalleled network of volunteers and partners to conserve natural ecosystems to build healthy communities for people, birds and other wildlife.

WHAT: Presentation – “Saving our Farms, Forests, and Fish While Strengthening the Economy”

WHO: Dr. Steve Ghan, Climate Scientist, former Editor of the Journal of Geophysical Research – Atmospheres, Richland Citizens’ Climate Lobby Group Leader.

John Sandvig, Aerospace Engineer & Business Executive, Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer and member of the CCL “Conservative Caucus”

Jennifer Syrowitz, Audubon Washington Chapter Conservation Manager, Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer