Tessa Lee Dillon Thomas passed away on the 1st of April, 2020 in Usk, Washington. She was the daughter of Victoria and Lee Dillon also of Usk.

Tess married Colin Thomas in 2010 in Pueblo, Colorado. Colin was an aviation mechanic in the U.S. Navy. They are survived by their three children, Teagen, Shani and Brooklyn.

Tess is also survived by many siblings in Colorado and Washington state. Cause of death continues under investigation.