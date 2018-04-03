Tonasket’s Mens team takes third at Cashmere

CASHMERE – Tonasket joined track and field teams from Liberty Bell and Okanogan at Cashmere High School’s meet Thursday, March 29, where the men’s team took third place with 22 points and the girls team came in fourth with seven points.

Winning at home was the Cashmere men’s team with 92 points, followed by Okanogan with 36 and Liberty Bell with 21.

Okanogan’s women’s team tied for first with 77 points with Cashmere, and Liberty Bell came in third with 21 points.

Tonasket’s Garrett Wilson took first in 1600 Meters with a time of 5:09.07.

Tonasket athletes placing in the top ten are as follows:

Men’s

100 Meters: 2. Justin McDonald, 12.07; 6. Julio Alatorre, 12.39.

200 Meters: 3. McDonald, 24.08; 5. Alatorre 25.55.

400 Meters: 4. Garrett Wilson, 57.85; 10. Zach Clark, 1:02.66.

800 Meters: 3. Ethan Smith, 2:16.75; 7. Curtis Willson, 2:30.27; 9. Clark, 2:33.32.

1600 Meters: 1. Wilson, 5:09.07; 3. Israel Gomez 5:12.92; 5. Isaac Gomez, 5:28.28.

6. Willson, 5:28.70.

4×400 Relay: 3. Solomon Brown, Isaac Gomez, McDonald, Clark, 4:02.20.

Shot Put: 7. Jamie Garcia, 35-03.75; 8. Gomez, 34-10.50.

Discus: 4. Jamie Garcia, 98-07; 7. Gomez, 90-08; 10. Jared Savage, 70-00.

Javelin: 2. Wilson, 140-02.

Pole Vault: 2. Wilson, 11-06.00.

Long Jump: 8. Riley Morris, 15-00.50.

Women’s

100 Meters: 2. Katie Henneman, 13.46; 8. Sage Young, 14.13; 10. Katie Keane, 14.38.

200 Meters: 7. Heidi Cruz, 29.82.

400 Meters: 4. Henneman, 1:05.86.

400 Meters: 4. Henneman, 1:05.86.

3200 Meters: 2. Missy Martinez, 14:20.02.

100m Hurdles: 5. Sage Young, 18.10.

4×100 Relay: 2. Cruz, Henneman, Keane, Young, 54.05.

4×100 Relay: 5. Henneman, Katie Rawley, Young, Martinez, 4:56.23.

Shot Put: 5. Anna McCullough, 28-05.50; Nicole Juarez, 24-07.75.

Discus: 9. Rawley, 67-10.

Javelin: 6. Rawley, 76-11; 9. Alexis Swanson, 71-09; 10. Cheyenne Stirek, 66-01.

High Jump: 9. Becca Rollins, 4-00.00.