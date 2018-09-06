Drag racers wave goodbye to summer

OSOYOOS, BC – The long, hot summer nights may be in the rearview mirror for the Okanagan Valley, but the drag racing season is far from over.

Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) volunteers are hard at work, getting set for the annual Car Club Challenge. The ninth installment of the valley-wide rumble is on the horizon. The weekend of Sept. 22 and 23 is sure to be full of fun for fans and racers alike.

Four car clubs from all over British Columbia will converge upon Richter Pass Motorplex to slug it out, and see which club has the best racer and best car. The winning club takes home the trophy and the prize money.

This is the event that draws in more cars than any other for WCRA. The sense of levity and competition among the drivers is nearly palatable, creating an energy charged atmosphere that all can enjoy.

New drivers are welcomed. Wondering what your car can do? Wondering if you have the stuff to pull up to the starting lights? Wonder no more. Registration is available on Saturday afternoon. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Bring your car in early, in order to pass through a safety inspection. Plenty of friendly folks are willing to coach you through the basics.

Go to www.winecountryracing.ca for more information. New drivers (never before registered) you can fill out your information online, to save a bit of time during registration.

$10 gets you in the front gate (12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.). Grandstands are available or bring your own lawn chair. There are concessions are available on site.

Only two more chances to get your drag racing fix at the Osoyoos airport in 2018:

Saturday/Sunday September 22/23

Sunday October 7