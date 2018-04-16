Drag racers ignore Mother Nature’s slow start to spring

OSOYOOS, BC – The time has come, for all the kids who’ve been good throughout the winter and worked on their drag cars, to head out to the Osoyoos airport and have some fun. Though Mother Nature seems to be taking her sweet time in gearing spring up this year, there is a fun-loving bunch of racers who have done some gearing up of their own, and are ready to let it rip, with hopes of no slow starts.

You’ve guessed it. Opening day nears at Richter Pass Motorplex in Osoyoos,BC. Sunday, April 29 is race numero uno for the 2018 drag racing season in the South Okanagan.

One of the kids (at heart) that’s anxious to get the season going is Oliver native, Don Cachola. Cachola and his two teammates, Ken Brown and David Sabyan, race a nasty Monte Carlo known around the track as the Black Widow.

“The first race is always a fun one,” beams Cachola, “whether you have new equipment on your car that you’re dying to try out, or you’re just itching to get back at it, excitement is definitely in the air on opening day.”

This family friendly event is excellent for all kids, from 2 to 102. Fans are treated to a day packed full of side by side 1/8 mile drag racing, with vehicles ranging from daily drivers to full out drag rails. Grandstands are available or guests can bring their own lawn chair. The early birds can belly up to the fence in their pick-up down by the finish line. Concessions are available on site.

Don’t hesitate if you have thought of racing. Everyone is welcome.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Newcomers are encouraged to come early, and register as soon as you get there. All vehicles must pass through safety inspection.

Racing begins around 11 a.m. Elimination round begins at 1 p.m.

See you at the track. Oh, and to you 103 year-old kids: you’re welcome too.

UPCOMING RACE DAYS

April 29

June 3 *Cactus Jalopies Weekend*

June 17

Sept. 23 *Car Club Challenge*

Oct. 7

Visit www.winecountryracing.ca for more information