Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court
- Francisco “Bud” Bitonti Jr., 38, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Bitonti was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended, and fined $903.
- Roman Mark Brent, 38, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Brent received a 90-day suspended sentence.
- Barbara Lee Brittian, 56, Okanogan, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.
- Kaila Lorree Byrd, 27, Okanogan, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed. Byrd was fined $593.56.
- Lorin Russell Combs Jr., 31, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and hit-and-run (attended vehicle). Combs received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $489.
- Michael William Craig, 26, guilty of third-degree DWLS and resisting arrest. Craig received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined a total of $649.
- Jeffrey Parra Duarte, 30, Omak, guilty of DUI, second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Duarte was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 274 days suspended and fined $3,136.
- Irwing David Gaytan Balderrama, 23, Okanogan, had a violation of a no-contact order charge dismissed. Gaytan Balderrama was fined $300.
- Diana Hartvig, 61, Oroville, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Hartvig was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended and fined $263.
- Daniel Lee Lucero, 29, Omak, had a harassment charge dismissed.
- Garry Jack McDonald Jr., 43, guilty of third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. McDonald was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended and fined $529.
- Kevin Lee Nims, 29, Oroville, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Nims was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 days suspended and fined $933.
- Bryan Wayne Provstgaard, 29, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Provstgaard was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and fined $903.
- Jeffery Glenn Randall, 49, Okanogan, guilty of DUI. Randall was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended and fined $1,936.
- Jesse Arturo A. Sanchez, 31, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- Ronni Lynn Sandoval, 49, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Sandoval was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, and fined $863.
- Curtis Anthony St. Peter, 51, Omak, had a second-degree criminal trespassing charge dismissed.
- Jacquelyn Faye Watts, 57, Tonasket, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Regina Margret Wycoff, 47, had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed.
- Kurtis Edwin Youderian, 19, Tonasket, guilty (other deferral revoked) of third-degree theft. Youderian was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and fined $583.
911 Calls & Jail Bookings
Monday, Oct. 16, 2017
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Threats on Hwy. 155 near Omak.
- Assault on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Assault on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Sex offense on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Fraud on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Threats on 20th Ave. in Oroville.
- Virgil Duran Tonasket, 32, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
- Rory Allen Westmoreland, 55, booked for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Isola Kathleen Marlin, 28, court commitment for second-degree DWLS.
- Jesus Dominguez Martinez, 34, booked on an FTC warrant for first-degree DWLS.
Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017
- Theft on Hwy. 97 near Omak. Tires reported missing.
- Assault on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Weapons offense on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.
- Trespassing on Green Lake Rd. near Okanogan.
- Drugs on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on Okoma Dr. near Omak.
- Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Fraud on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Burglary on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Jody Ellen Cate, 37, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and unlawful imprisonment.
- Lauren Michelle Cawston, 20, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.
- Charles Keith Morley Jr., 54, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017
- Threats on Hwy. 155 near Omak.
- One-vehicle rollover crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- DLWS on Barnhold Loop Rd. near Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Harassment on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Fraud on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.
- Assault on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Garrett Thomas Peterson, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Michael Aaron Cornella, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Ciara Ashlie Marion Cromwell, 24, court commitment for DUI.
- Michael William Craig, 26, court commitment for third-degree DWLS and resisting arrest.
Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017
- Burglary on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Violation of a no-contact order on W. Jonathan Ave. in Omak.
- Assault on Two Horse Rd. near Wauconda.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Harassment on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Assault on Ironwood St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Cayuse Mtn. Rd. near Tonasket.
- DWLS on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket
Friday, Oct. 20, 2017
- DWLS on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Cayuse Mtn. Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Assault on Canyon Creek Rd. near Oroville.
- Drugs on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Sunrise Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Hanford St. in Omak.
- DWLS on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, booked for third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
- Marlena F. Howell, 26, booked for fourth-degree assault.
- Clint Thomas Black, 37, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Lisa Lynn Oliver, 45, booked on an FTA warrant for unlawful issuance of a bank check.
- Jesse Martin Collins, 35, booked for second-degree assault (DV).
- Douglas Lowell Atchison, 36, booked on a DOB detainer and first-degree DWLS.
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017
- Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.
- Assault on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on Rocky Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Shalberg Lake Rd. near Riverside.
- DUI on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Flood on S. Main St. in Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Juniper Place in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on Hillcrest Circle Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Drugs on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Lindsey Blaine Vargas, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Barry Collins, 32, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.
- Sam Phillip Adrian, 19, booked on a DOC warrant.
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017
- Public intoxication on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Public intoxication N. Sixth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on School St. in Okanogan.
- DWLS on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Public intoxication on Glenwood Ave. in Riverside.
- Trespassing on Longanecker Rd. on Tonasket.
- Harassment on Juniper Place in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Joshua Barton Deiss, 32, booked for DUI.
- Robin Lynn Frazier, 48, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS and a DOC detainer.
- Chase Wayne Nicholson, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
Key: DUI– Driving Under the Influence; DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked; POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance; MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption; TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission; DV – Domestic Violence; FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant); FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine; OCSO– Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office; RP – Reporting Party; DOC – State Department of Corrections; USBP – U.S. Border Patrol; CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection; ICE–Immigration and Customs Enforcement