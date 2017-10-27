Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

District Court

Francisco “Bud” Bitonti Jr., 38, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Bitonti was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended, and fined $903.

Roman Mark Brent, 38, Oroville, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Brent received a 90-day suspended sentence.

Barbara Lee Brittian, 56, Okanogan, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed.

Kaila Lorree Byrd, 27, Okanogan, had a third-degree theft charge dismissed. Byrd was fined $593.56.

Lorin Russell Combs Jr., 31, Omak, guilty of third-degree DWLS and hit-and-run (attended vehicle). Combs received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $489.

Michael William Craig, 26, guilty of third-degree DWLS and resisting arrest. Craig received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined a total of $649.

Jeffrey Parra Duarte, 30, Omak, guilty of DUI, second-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Duarte was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 274 days suspended and fined $3,136.

Irwing David Gaytan Balderrama, 23, Okanogan, had a violation of a no-contact order charge dismissed. Gaytan Balderrama was fined $300.

Diana Hartvig, 61, Oroville, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing. Hartvig was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended and fined $263.

Daniel Lee Lucero, 29, Omak, had a harassment charge dismissed.

Garry Jack McDonald Jr., 43, guilty of third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. McDonald was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended and fined $529.

Kevin Lee Nims, 29, Oroville, guilty of fourth-degree assault. Nims was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 days suspended and fined $933.

Bryan Wayne Provstgaard, 29, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Provstgaard was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended and fined $903.

Jeffery Glenn Randall, 49, Okanogan, guilty of DUI. Randall was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended and fined $1,936.

Jesse Arturo A. Sanchez, 31, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.

Ronni Lynn Sandoval, 49, Tonasket, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Sandoval was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended, and fined $863.

Curtis Anthony St. Peter, 51, Omak, had a second-degree criminal trespassing charge dismissed.

Jacquelyn Faye Watts, 57, Tonasket, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.

Regina Margret Wycoff, 47, had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed.

Kurtis Edwin Youderian, 19, Tonasket, guilty (other deferral revoked) of third-degree theft. Youderian was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and fined $583.

911 Calls & Jail Bookings

Monday, Oct. 16, 2017

Trespassing on Engh Rd. near Omak.

Threats on Hwy. 155 near Omak.

Assault on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.

Assault on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.

Sex offense on Jasmine St. in Omak.

Fraud on N. Main St. in Omak.

Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Jasmine St. in Omak.

Malicious mischief on S. Main St. in Omak.

Trespassing on Dayton St. in Omak.

Threats on 20th Ave. in Oroville.

Virgil Duran Tonasket, 32, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.

Rory Allen Westmoreland, 55, booked for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Isola Kathleen Marlin, 28, court commitment for second-degree DWLS.

Jesus Dominguez Martinez, 34, booked on an FTC warrant for first-degree DWLS.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017

Theft on Hwy. 97 near Omak. Tires reported missing.

Assault on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.

Vehicle prowl on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.

Weapons offense on Chesaw Rd. near Oroville.

Trespassing on Green Lake Rd. near Okanogan.

Drugs on Omak Ave. in Omak.

Assault on S. Cedar St. in Omak.

Theft on Okoma Dr. near Omak.

Trespassing on Engh Rd. in Omak.

DWLS on Riverside Dr. in Omak.

Fraud on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.

Burglary on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.

Jody Ellen Cate, 37, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and unlawful imprisonment.

Lauren Michelle Cawston, 20, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.

Charles Keith Morley Jr., 54, booked on an FTA warrant for second-degree criminal trespassing.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

Threats on Hwy. 155 near Omak.

One-vehicle rollover crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.

Domestic dispute on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.

DLWS on Barnhold Loop Rd. near Okanogan.

Trespassing on Elmway in Okanogan.

Harassment on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.

Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.

Fraud on 23rd Ave. in Oroville.

Assault on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.

Garrett Thomas Peterson, 24, booked on a DOC detainer.

Michael Aaron Cornella, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.

Ciara Ashlie Marion Cromwell, 24, court commitment for DUI.

Michael William Craig, 26, court commitment for third-degree DWLS and resisting arrest.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017

Burglary on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Violation of a no-contact order on W. Jonathan Ave. in Omak.

Assault on Two Horse Rd. near Wauconda.

Domestic dispute on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.

Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Harassment on Shumway Rd. near Omak.

Assault on Ironwood St. in Omak.

Domestic dispute on Cayuse Mtn. Rd. near Tonasket.

DWLS on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket

Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

DWLS on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.

Assault on Cayuse Mtn. Rd. near Tonasket.

Theft on Elmway in Okanogan.

Assault on Canyon Creek Rd. near Oroville.

Drugs on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.

Vehicle prowl on Sunrise Dr. in Omak.

Assault on Hanford St. in Omak.

DWLS on Dayton St. in Omak.

Malicious mischief on Dayton St. in Omak.

Alicia Jonele Wilson, 23, booked for third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Marlena F. Howell, 26, booked for fourth-degree assault.

Clint Thomas Black, 37, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.

Lisa Lynn Oliver, 45, booked on an FTA warrant for unlawful issuance of a bank check.

Jesse Martin Collins, 35, booked for second-degree assault (DV).

Douglas Lowell Atchison, 36, booked on a DOB detainer and first-degree DWLS.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017

Domestic dispute on Mill St. in Okanogan.

Assault on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.

Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.

Trespassing on Rocky Canyon Rd. near Tonasket.

Burglary on Shalberg Lake Rd. near Riverside.

DUI on Central Ave. in Oroville.

Flood on S. Main St. in Oroville.

Malicious mischief on Juniper Place in Omak.

Warrant arrest on Engh Rd. in Omak.

Domestic dispute on N. Main St. in Omak.

Vehicle prowl on Hillcrest Circle Dr. in Omak.

Assault on N. Main St. in Omak.

Drugs on N. Main St. in Omak.

Lindsey Blaine Vargas, 24, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.

Barry Collins, 32, booked on a DOC secretary’s warrant.

Sam Phillip Adrian, 19, booked on a DOC warrant.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017

Public intoxication on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.

Public intoxication N. Sixth Ave. in Okanogan.

Trespassing on School St. in Okanogan.

DWLS on S. First Ave. in Okanogan.

Warrant arrest on Elmway in Okanogan.

Public intoxication on Glenwood Ave. in Riverside.

Trespassing on Longanecker Rd. on Tonasket.

Harassment on Juniper Place in Omak.

Warrant arrest on Central Ave. in Oroville.

Theft on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.

Joshua Barton Deiss, 32, booked for DUI.

Robin Lynn Frazier, 48, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS and a DOC detainer.

Chase Wayne Nicholson, 33, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.

Key: DUI– Driving Under the Influence; DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked; POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance; MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption; TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission; DV – Domestic Violence; FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant); FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine; OCSO– Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office; RP – Reporting Party; DOC – State Department of Corrections; USBP – U.S. Border Patrol; CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection; ICE–Immigration and Customs Enforcement