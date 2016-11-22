Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
Criminal
- The court found probable cause to charge Zachary Kenneth Hertz, Bellingham, with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, hit-and-run (unattended vehicle) and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 12 near Tonasket.
- The court found probable cause to charge Kelly Paul Greene, 38, Omak, with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and third-degree DWLS. The crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 9.
- The court found probable cause to charge Mandi Marie Smith, 37, Tonasket, with third-degree theft, POCS (heroin) and two counts of use of drug paraphernalia. The crimes allegedly occurred Nov. 5.
- The court found probable cause to charge Richard James Marsden, 61, Okanogan, with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (one each of methamphetamine and heroin). The crimes allegedly occurred between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.
- Charles Daniel Wynecoop, 28, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to POCS (heroin). Wynecoop was sentenced to 12+ months in prison and fined $2,360.50 for the Aug. 13 crime.
- Gordon Lester Dick, 42, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to attempted first-degree criminal trespassing (lesser included to attempted residential burglary), POCS (heroin), second-degree vehicle prowling and use of drug paraphernalia. Dick was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined $2,260.50 for the Oct. 12 crimes.
- Christopher David Chapple, 35, Oroville, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to eight counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Chapple was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 184 days suspended, and fined $1,160.50.
- Daniel Cody Pearcy, 28, Omak, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to first-degree animal cruelty. Pearcy was sentenced to eight months in jail and fined $600 for the Aug. 11 crime.
- Amanda Corlene Childers, 24, Oroville, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to solicitation to second-degree robbery, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and two counts of second-degree identity theft. The crimes occurred on July 14. The court dismissed charges of second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon), second-degree possession of stolen property and an additional charge of second-degree identity theft. In a second case, Childers pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to theft of a firearm, second-degree theft and first-degree trafficking in stolen property. Those crimes occurred July 8. Childers was sentenced to 36 months in prison and fined a total of $1,200.
District Court
- Clomiat Annemaude McCraigie, 41, Omak, guilty of first-degree DWLS. McCraigie was sentenced to 364 days in jail and fined $283.
- Jose Luis Medina Valdovinos, 40, Omak, had a third-degree DWLS charge dismissed.
- Maria Felix Mejia Bautista, 45, Oroville, guilty of DUI. Mejia Bautista was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $2,236.
- Ernesto Eduardo Mendez Leon, 22, Okanogan, guilty of third-degree DWLS. Mendez Leon was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended, and fined $353.
- Eugene Charles Moore, 27, Omak, guilty of DUI and third-degree DWLS. Moore was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 357 days suspended, and fined a total of $2,339.
- Joseph Edward Murchison, 45, Omak, guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree criminal trespassing. Murchison was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 354 days suspended, and fined a total of $726.pended sentence
- Tiffeney Marie Olson, 36, Omak, guilty of third-degree theft. Olson was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $833.
- Terry Matthew Robinson, 53, Omak, had a charge dismissed: violation of a no-contact order.
- Marla Stephanie Sam, 40, Omak, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.
- Amanda A. Sanabia Hammons, 34, Omak, guilty of failure to transfer a vehicle title within 45 days and third-degree theft. Sanabia Hammons had two other charges dismissed: possession of a legend drug without a prescription and use of drug paraphernalia. Sanabia Hammons was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 362 days suspended, and fined a total of $1,113.44.
- Traci Lynn Walker, 54, Omak, guilty of reckless driving. Walked was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 361 days suspended, and fined $633.
- Chayse Allen Wiggins, 23, Tonasket, guilty of supplying liquor to minors. Wiggins received a 364-day suspended sentence and fined $1,193.
- Justin James Wilke, 22, Tonasket, guilty of making a false or misleading statement. Wilke was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 359 days suspended, and fined $323.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, Nov. 14, 2016
- Malicious mischief on S. First Ave. in Okanogan. Graffiti reported.
- Burglary on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Automobile theft on Crumbacher Rd. near Tonasket.
- Vehicle prowl on Webber Rd. near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside. Injuries reported.
- Drugs on N. Third Ave. in Okanogan.
- Structure fire on Eastside Oroville Rd. near Oroville.
- Fraud on Oak St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Burglary on Hubbert Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Mock Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on Tyee St. in Okanogan.
- Threats on Crumbacher Rd. near Tonasket.
- Two reports of vehicle prowl on Ridge Dr. in Omak.
- Three reports of theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on E. Park Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Central Ave. in Oroville.
- Two-vehicle crash on Golden St. in Oroville. No injuries reported.
- Drugs on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Paul Andrew Picolet, 54, booked for fourth-degree assault (DV) and interfering with reporting (DV).
- Chance Anthony Edwards Carson, 22, booked on probable cause warrants for obstruction and possession of a stolen vehicle.
- Ira Leo Frank, 21, booked on an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Emily Marie Sivorot, 53, booked on State Patrol FTA warrants for first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Blair Bear MacDougall, 32, booked on an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for obstruction.
- David Clinton Hall, 57, booked on eight counts of first-degree child rape and 11 counts of first-degree child molestation.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016
- Assault on Elmway in Okanogan.
- Malicious mischief on N. Railroad Ave. in Okanogan.
- Theft on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Weapons offense on Bluebell Lane near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Theft on Duck Lake Rd. near Omak.
- Automobile theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Vehicle prowl on N. Cordell Rd. near Oroville.
- Robbery on Hwy. 97 in Omak.
- Trespassing on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Burglary on S. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- One-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak.
- Automobile theft on W. Fourth Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Disorderly conduct on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Main St. in Oroville.
- Drugs on Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Assault on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Reyaldo Diaz Patino, 61, booked on a bench warrant for third-degree assault of a child (DV) and third-degree assault of a child.
- Mihaly Joseph Racz, 20, booked on several OCSO FTC warrant: three for third-degree theft, MIP/C, second-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree malicious mischief.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016
- Theft on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Trespassing on Long Horn Dr. near Oroville.
- Malicious mischief on Seven Lakes Rd. near Riverside.
- Weapons offense on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Two reports of trespassing on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Domestic dispute on Omak-Riverside Eastside Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Green Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on O’Neil Rd. near Oroville.
- Theft on Webber Rd. near Tonasket.
- Sex offense on E. Broadway St. in Conconully.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda. No injuries reported.
- Warrant arrest on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Ferry St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Structure fire on Koala Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Apple Ave. in Omak.
- Weapons offense on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Bartlett Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on W. Jonathan Ave. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Columbia River Rd. near Omak.
- Automobile theft on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Engh Rd. near Omak.
- Theft on W. Central Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Casey James Lawrence Brender, 27, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Billyjoe Rosenkilde, 37, booked on a Tonasket Police Department FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Nukona Charley McCraigie Sr., 43, booked on State Patrol FTA warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Robert Joseph Parisien, 22, booked on an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for indecent exposure.
- Jared Joseph Milam, 32, booked on Omak Police Department FTA warrants: two for bail jumping and one for third-degree malicious mischief.
- Vicente Garcia Cruz, 42, booked on a USBP hold.
- Jesus Dominguez Martinez, 33, booked for violation of a no-contact order (DV).
- Brandon Shea Marchand, 42, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Donald Lee Hensley III, 25, booked on a Tonasket Police Department FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Toroda Creek Rd. near Wauconda.
- Trespassing on Caudill Rd. near Omak.
- Fraud on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Omak.
- Harassment on Penley Rd. near Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Weapons offense on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on Jackson St. in Omak.
- Nathaniel James Edenso, 36, booked for residential burglary and third-degree theft.
- Conneasha Danial Nanamkin, 25, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault (DV).
Friday, Nov. 18, 2016
- One-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket. No injuries reported.
- One-vehicle crash on Cherokee Rd. near Omak. Fatality reported.
- Warrant arrest on S. Fir St. in Omak.
- Theft on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- DWLS on E. Cherry Ave. in Omak.
- Drugs on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-deer crash on Hwy. 97 near Omak. No injuries reported.
- Malicious mischief on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket. Vehicle window reported smashed.
- Fraud on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Rachele Lorraine Moore, 33, booked on a State Patrol FTA warrant for DUI.
- Matthew A. Velasquez, 39, booked for third-degree DWLS and a DOC warrant.
- Andrew Scott Geier, 50, court commitment for DUI, third-degree DWLS and reckless endangerment.
- Michael Silvestre Santana, 25, booked for second-degree DWLS.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016
- Burglary on Hwy. 20 near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Brooks Tract Rd. near Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Homestead Lane near Oroville.
- Warrant arrest on Columbia St. in Omak.
- Sex offense on Jasmine St. in Omak.
- Vehicle-vs.-pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Omache Dr. in Omak. Injuries reported.
- Domestic dispute on Hwy. 97 near Oroville.
- Alicia Lynn Flores, 37, booked on a State Patrol FTA warrant for third-degree DWLS.
- Jeremy Edward Wilkinson, 30, booked on a DFW FTA warrant for criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Colin Fronville West, 34, booked for reckless endangerment.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016
- DWLS on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- DWLS on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- One-vehicle roll-over crash on Swanson Mill Rd. near Tonasket.
- Domestic dispute on Old Riverside Hwy. near Omak.
- Automobile theft on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Littering on E. Elberta Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Cedar St. in Omak.
- Threats on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Main St. in Oroville.
- Audel Monje Valdez, 25, booked for DUI.
- Noni Vangie McCraigie, 44, booked on an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Duane Hugh Burton, 43, booked on an Omak Police Department FTA warrant for indecent exposure.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP– U.S. Border Patrol
CBP– U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement