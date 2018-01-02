Update: Burn bans lifted in Eastern Washington

Stage 1 burn ban expires in Asotin, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties

UNION GAP – The New Year has rolled in with more fog and winds than predicted, allowing the Department of Ecology to lift a Stage 1 burn ban in Asotin, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Okanogan and Stevens counties today.

Over the weekend, the levels of particulate matter in the air were mixing better than had been forecast, which improved air quality. The burn ban originally began on New Year’s day.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices is prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat. Certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

