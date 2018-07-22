U.S. Postal Service seeks new site for Wauconda Post Office

Lease for current location will not be renewed

WAUCONDA — The U.S. Postal Service is looking for a new site for the Wauconda Post Office, currently located next to the now closed Wauconda Cafe, 2320 Highway 20, Unit 1.

The property owner is not interested in renewing the current lease, according to a recent news release from the U.S. Postal Service.

The Postal Service is reviewing a piece of property in the area on which to build a new post office. The site is on the east side of Torodo Creek Road, next to the church, that could house a compact building for a post office. If this site is not secured, the Postal Service will consider other sites.

The Postal Service will continue all retail services at the existing post office until a replacement facility is in operation.

A public meeting was held in Wauconda on June 12 to review the status of the local post office.