Tonasket School Board to discuss school safety this evening, March 14

TONASKET – Community members are invited to speak at this evening’s (March 14) school board meeting, to provide feedback on school safety discussions currently taking place within the Tonasket School District.

One measure to increase school safety the distict has already taken on is SafeSchools Alert, a tip reporting service allowing students, staff and parents to submit concerns to the administration.

SafeSchools Alert offers both a phone line and email address to submit concerns, and can be kept annonymous if the caller so desires. The phone number is 509-740-3155 and the website is http://1619.alert1.us. The school’s website is http://www.tonasket.wednet.edu.

Tips on bullying, harassment, drugs, vandalism or any safety issue can be reported. Tips submitted are immediately logged in the system, with the administration notified so they can investigate the situation and take appropriate action.

People wishing to speak at school board meetings are asked to sign in at the sign-in sheet at the door, and are given three minutes to speak at the podium.

The school district office is located on the school campus at 35 WA-20, at the site of the old Tonasket Elementary School building, next to the bus garage.