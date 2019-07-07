Subscribe
Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune
Serving Washington's Okanogan Valley Since 1905
Swanson Mill Fire fully contained
July 7, 2019
OROVILLE – The 281 acre Swanson Mill Fire is now been fully contained and fire crews will now focus on general rehabilitation and clean up of the site.
