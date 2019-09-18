Rep. Newhouse Calls on USTR to elevate Washington apple access in India

Submitted by Elizabeth Daniels

Communications Director, Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, calling on him to elevate Washington apple access in India by reducing tariff rates for U.S. apple growers.

“Washington state is the largest apple producing state in the country, totaling $2.4 billion annually, and our apple growers are shouldering significant economic losses estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars as a result of various WTO illegal retaliatory actions of India, Mexico, and the People’s Republic of China,” Rep. Newhouse wrote.

India is currently imposing a 70% tariff on U.S. apples – 50% Most Favored Nation tariff in addition to the recently imposed 20% retaliatory tariff, and Trade Representative Lighthizer is expected to continue negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi this coming weekend.

He continued, “The actions by India to increase tariffs on U.S. apples is a damaging situation that will substantially impact growers, packers, employees, and the thousands of jobs they support throughout Washington state… I request, on behalf of Washington apple growers, that you continue to work with India to find a positive outcome in our trading relationship, including a reduction to the pre-retaliatory rates as soon as possible.”

The full letter can be found here.