Regional fish and wildlife issues to be discussed Sept. 19 in Pateros

EPHRATA – Residents of North Central Washington interested in fish and wildlife issues can talk with local Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff at a public meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Pateros.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Howard*s on the River Central Building, 233 Lakeshore Drive.

WDFW Northcentral Region Director Jim Brown said the last few years of wildfires, drought and low fish returns have affected fish and wildlife populations and the local fishing and hunting economy.

These trends have challenged area residents and WDFW resource managers alike, he said.

“This is an informal opportunity to talk with our fish and wildlife biologists and enforcement officers about these issues, whether they relate to post-wildfire habitat recovery, this summer’s new wild chinook salmon fishery, or other concerns area residents might have,” Brown said.

Brown said WDFW staff will provide updates on some issues, but that most of the meeting will be dedicated to questions, comments and discussion with attendees.

WDFW’s Northcentral Region includes Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.