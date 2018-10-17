PUD Commissioners will hold 2019 Budget workshops

OKANOGAN – There will be Special Meetings for the Okanogan County PUD Board to review the proposed 2019 budget on Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

These board workshops are open to the public and will be held at the PUD Auditorium located at 1331 Second Avenue North in Okanogan

The regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners on the dates listed above will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the PUD Auditorium, with the first item of business being a 30-minute, closed door executive session. The regular business meeting open to the public will commence at 3 p.m.