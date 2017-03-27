Oroville Elementary hosts Leadership Day

Program followed by Spring Concert

OROVILLE — Oroville Elementary School hosted Leadership Day as a way of showing how the Leader In Me Program is working. The public was invited to eat lunch, listen to a short musical program and then to tour the classrooms with students as their guides.

“We had over 130 people attend, the UW Alternative Spring Break writing project sponsored us, giving us $1000. That was enough for every student to have lunch as well as the first 100 adults,” said Elementary Principal Jamie Mikelson. “Leadership Day is to showcase the leadership skills of our students. This year’s theme was ‘Change Begins with Me.’”

Michelson then handed the program over to the students. There was a song from the Kindergarten students, several of the older kids performed a skit and another student sang a song while accompanying himself on the piano. From there the tours began.

Throughout the day the hallways were a hive of activity with parents and friends of the students going between classrooms to look at the various projects. In one classroom the students had several stations where they showed various historical presentations on iPads about the early day explorers. In another, students showed workbooks outlining their progress in identifying words and numbers and how far they could count.

In addition, following the Leadership Day presentations, there was a Spring Concert under the direction of Music Teacher Angela Cross. Students in first through third grade sang and played instruments, even demonstrating a round of “Are You Sleeping” in English and French.