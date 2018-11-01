OHA presents: Local Loon Tales a Highland Wonders event with Dan and Ginger Poleschook

TONASKET – On Friday, Nov. 2, Dan and Ginger Poleschook will return to the Highland Wonders education series to update our community on how our local loons have fared in the seven years since the Poleschook’s last presentation in Tonasket.

Come and hear the stories of our local loons – where they hatched, adventures they have experienced, obstacles they have overcome, and which loons at which lakes are related to each other. Some stories will reflect loons as being highly intelligent, beyond their basic survival skills and genetic influences, and will provide examples of loons having long-term memories of places and people. Learn ways in which people have helped loons survive, and what we can do to increase and protect future populations of the common loon.

Dan and Ginger have been working on conservation of Washington’s not-so-common loon since 1996, including an annual survey of nesting and chick hatching and survival.

Event at a Glance

When: Friday, November 2nd, 2018, at 6:30 pm. (Dinner benefiting the Community Cultural Center (CCC) at 5:15 pm, followed by the presentation with tea, coffee and desserts.)

Cost: Presentation is free; dinner is $8 for CCC members and $9 for non-members; desserts by donation (benefit for the CCC).

Where: Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S Western Ave

To support OHA’s work, such as these free programs, community members can purchase Highland Voices, an album of original local music at okanoganhighlands.org/music/highland-voices or on CD baby, iTunes, or Amazon. The album features the music of Laura Love, Dana Lyons, Stephen “Sundog” Lanigan, Ken Bevis, Harvey Swanson, Lonnie Good, Tyler Graves, Digital Deb, Julie Du Bois, Sandy Vaughn, Reed Engel, Steve Kinzie, Hippies on Vacation, Cheatgrass (the Hydes), and more! It is also available at the Tonasket Natural Foods Co-op.

This educational event is provided by OHA, and hosted at the CCC. OHA is a non-profit organization that works to educate the public on watershed issues. The Highland Wonders educational series features the natural history of the Okanogan Highlands and surrounding areas. OHA’s Education Program is designed to build the community’s capacity for environmental stewardship by increasing understanding of local natural history through a variety of free public learning opportunities.

For more info about this and other free upcoming educational events, visit www.okanoganhighlands.org/education/hw, or contact julie@okanoganhighlands.org / 509-476-2432. Past event videos are available on YouTube on the channel, “OHA’s Highland Wonders.”