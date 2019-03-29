Okanogan Highlands Alliance presents ‘Butterflies of the Okanogan’ with Caitlin LaBar

A Highlands Wonders event

TONASKET – Okanogan County is host to 124 of the 155 butterfly species recorded in Washington. Caitlin will speak about some of the eco-geographical aspects that contribute to this incredible diversity, what species you can expect to commonly find, and some of the more reclusive species to watch for.

Also learn how you can contribute to ongoing research by photographing and recording data through various methods. Two of Caitlin’s books will be available for purchase: Butterflies of the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area and Pocket Guide to the Butterflies of Washington, both of which were used as part of OHA’s 2018 butterfly field trip. Another of her books, Butterflies of the Pacific Northwest, co-authored with Robert Pyle, won the National Outdoor Book Award last year.

“The Sinlahekin is one of my favorite places, always changing and yielding new discoveries, yet always familiar,” Caitlin says. “In studying what makes it so unique, I’ve explored many parts of the Okanogan and will discuss some of what makes this region special and why it has one of the highest totals of butterfly species in the state. Prepare to learn about several of these species and what you can do to contribute to ongoing research.”

Event at a Glance:

When: Friday, April 5, 2019, at 6:30 pm. Dinner benefiting the Community Cultural Center (CCC) at 5:15 pm, followed by the presentation with tea, coffee, and desserts.

Cost: Presentation is free; dinner is $9 with desserts by donation (benefit for the CCC).

Where: Community Cultural Center of Tonasket, 411 S Western Ave

Menu: Pork loin roast with mushroom gravy, roasted potatoes, green beans, salad, and garlic bread

Butterflies of the Okanogan is the final presentation in this season’s indoor Highland Wonders series. After this event, Highland Wonders will transition to outdoor field trips for the summer. The first outdoor event will be a Bumble Bee field trip on June 22, guided by Rich Hatfield of the Xerces Society. Space will be limited for the field trip and priority registration will be offered to OHA members; visit okanoganhighlands.org/highland-wonders/upcoming for more info.

This educational event is provided by OHA, and hosted at the CCC. OHA is a non-profit organization that works to educate the public on watershed issues. The Highland Wonders educational series features the natural history of the Okanogan Highlands and surrounding areas. OHA’s Education Program is designed to build the community’s capacity for environmental stewardship by increasing understanding of local natural history through a variety of free public learning opportunities.

OHA has a new website! Check it out at www.okanoganhighlands.org.

For more info about this and other free upcoming educational events, visit okanoganhighlands.org/highland-wonders/upcoming, or contact julie@okanoganhighlands.org / 509-476-2432. Past event videos are available on YouTube on the channel, “OHA’s Highland Wonders,” and on OHA’s website.