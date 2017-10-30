North Valley Hospital will not pursue VA Clinic

TONASKET – North Valley Hospital District has chosen not to pursue a Veterans Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

In evaluating our role and mission in this community as a Critical Access Hospital, the District considered the strategic plans for our future, the required infrastructure investments on the horizon, and our past experience with the VA. North Valley Hospital District has made the difficult decision not to submit a proposal for a VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).

The challenges and realities of partnering with the VA still exist, and the District values our Veterans and refuses to provide care that is not sustainable or is anything less than they deserve.

North Valley Hospital had the honor and privilege of being able to serve our local Veterans at the Tonasket VA Clinic for seven years. Although the future of the VA in Okanogan County is uncertain, we will continue to support the Choice Program for ancillary services. Thank you to the Veteran community members that assisted in this process for their guidance and support, and thank you to all Veterans for your service.

North Valley Hospital District & Extended Care. Growing Healthcare Close to Home.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mikaela Marion at 509-486-3163 or email at col@nvhospital.org.