Newhouse urges local attendance at public comment meeting on grizzly bear introduction

Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 at Okanogan County Agriplex

Submitted by Elizabeth Daniels

Communications Director, Rep. Dan Newhouse (WA-04)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of the Interior announced a public meeting on the Draft North Cascades Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan/Environmental Impact Statement.

“The introduction of grizzly bears into the North Cascades will directly affect the people and the communities I represent,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I oppose this proposal because I believe introducing an apex predator to the area will threaten the families, wildlife and livestock of North Central Washington. However, I have long advocated that local voices must heard loud and clear before any Administration moves forward with this plan. Thank you, Secretary Bernhardt, for listening to my demands for an in-person public comment opportunity. I strongly encourage the people of Central Washington to attend this meeting in Okanogan in order to voice your opinion and put this proposal to rest, once and for all.”

Background:

The National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are hosting a public meeting on the Draft North Cascades Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan/Environmental Impact Statement. Meeting participants will have an opportunity to provide up to two minutes of oral comment on the record.

The meeting will take place on Oct. 7 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail Road, Okanogan, Washington. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The draft EIS is currently open for comment through Oct. 24, 2019. The public is invited to view the Draft EIS and make comments online here. Written comments will be accepted in person at the meeting or by mail to: Superintendent’s Office, North Cascades National Park Service Complex, 810 State Route 20, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284. Comments will not be accepted by fax, email, or any other way than those specified above.