Medication Disposal Site opened

OROVILLE – A Medication Disposal drop box was recently installed at the Oroville Police Station on the 11th Avenue side. The drop box is where old or no longer needed prescription and over-the-counter drugs can be safely deposited.

In addition to prescription and over-the-counter medications, medical samples, veterinary medications, vitamins, medicated ointments/lotions, inhalers and liquid medications in glass are accepted. Items that can not be put in the drop box include needles, thermometers, IV bags, bloody or infectious waste, personal care products, hydrogen peroxide, empty containers and business waste.