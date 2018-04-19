GO Fundraiser: THE LOOK OF TRASH

TONASKET – The Trashion Show is coming back for a second year following last year’s success as a fundraiser for the Green Okanogan Recycling Center (GO Recycle).

“It was so fun last year, we just had to do it again,” said Carol Lanigan, Secretary for GO.

This unique fashion show features models walking the runway in outfits they created themselves from trash and recycled items.

“Our models make their own lively creations, and come up with amazing outfits from items that would otherwise be just thrown away,” said Lanigan. “Children and adults will strut their stuff as a benefit for Green Okanogan.”

A silent auction runs from 5-7 p.m., with a lasagna dinner served at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

“There will also be a few special live auction items, including delicious desserts,” said Lanigan.

The Trashion/Fashion show takes place Saturday, April 21, at the Community Cultural Center, 411 Western Ave. in Tonasket.

Green Okanogan operates the GO Recycle Center at 3 Rodeo Rd in Tonasket.

In other news from Green Okanogan, the hours have changed at GO Recycle. They are now open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These new hours are year-round.

GO accepts cardboard, mixed paper, white paper, newspaper, translucent plastic bottles #1 and #2, aluminum cans, tin cans, TV’s, and computers for recycling.

The GO Again Thrift Store has an ever-changing variety of items to purchase at low prices.

“Right now, there are lots of garden supplies, hardware, housewares, windows, doors, lamps, tile, and many more items,” said Lanigan. “Stop by and see what we have.”

GO accepts usable donations for the thrift store, but no soft furniture, bedding or clothing.