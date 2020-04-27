Free yard waste pickup May 2 in Omak and Okanogan

City residents asked to set bagged natural vegetation curbside the night before

MID-COUNTY – The cities of Omak and Okanogan are providing free curbside yard waste collection on Saturday, May 2, as part of a Department of Ecology grant to help lessen smoke impacts from outdoor burning.

Collection is for natural vegetation only and open to residents within the city limits. Place your bundled or bagged yard debris at your normal trash collection area, keep bags under 60 pounds, and have all debris curbside by Friday night.

Each city received a $10,000 grant from our Air Quality Program designated to help communities that are at risk for failing to meet air quality standards. Funds will be used to support green waste collections twice a year (4 total) over the 2020-2021 biennium.

For more info, city of Omak residents call 509-826-1170, or visit omakcity.com, and city of Okanogan residents call 509-422-3600, or visit okanogancity.com. The event is also a cooperative effort of the Okanogan River Airshed Partnership.