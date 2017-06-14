Evelyn Flannigan died April 21, 2017 in Oroville, Washington. She was born on November 22, 1932 to Jesse Brown and Betty Brown (nee Brake) in Southern Texas.

Evelyn was the oldest of six children. At the age of eight, Evelyn and her younger siblings took up residence at the Whitaker State Children’s Home in Pryor, Okla., where Evelyn lovingly watched over them. Evelyn worked for the State of Washington as an executive assistant for over 20 years, where she was known for her ability to type faster than the electric typewriters could keep up with.

On Nov. 15, 1954, Evelyn gave birth to her only son and the joy of her life, the late James Edward Binias, who was tragically taken from her due to complications of multiple sclerosis.

Evelyn met Richard L. “Dick” Flannigan, while working for Washington State — they noticed, smiled, dated, and soon married. During their loving marriage, they lived in the home they built in Graham, Wash. The Flannigan clan loved Evelyn immediately.

Evelyn was encouraged by her late husband, Dick Flannigan, in all of her artistic endeavors. Evelyn and Dick traveled extensively until Dick’s untimely passing. In her mid-70s, the always adventuresome Evelyn began taking singing and banjo lessons and played the mandolin. Evelyn was very proficient at playing castanets and enjoyed performing flamenco dancing. She studied ballet under Ivan Novikoff, whose students included Robert Joffrey, and later in life, was a clog dancer.

In her last years she was lovingly cared for by her partner James Fecht and a wonderful group of personal care givers at her home in Oroville, who felt like granddaughters to her by their exchanges of mutual love and care.

Evelyn was a kind-hearted person, quick to lend a hand to anyone in need and to brighten their days with the warmth of her smile and her compassion. Evelyn was also known for her great love of cats, which she adopted from local shelters.

Evelyn was also preceded in death by her brothers, J.W. Brown, Sylvester Brown and James Hanz; half brothers, Jesse William Brown, Jim Brown and Harvey Brown and her sister, Virginia; her niece, Christine (Brown) Crane and her parents.

Evelyn is survived by her sister, Nancy Lou Jarvis of Oklahoma; her half-sisters Janice Brown and Marilyn Brown of Missouri and Dorothy Brown of Oklahoma and sister-in-law Patricia Brown of Kenosha, Wisc., brothers-in-law, Dennis and Randy Flannigan of Seattle, Wash., as well as numerous other in-laws. She is further survived her partner, James Fecht of Oroville, Wash. and special niece and nephew, Jeanette Brown Rus of Riverside, Miss. and Allen Brown of Litchfield Park, Ariz. and many other nieces and nephews.

A simple celebration of life gathering will be held June 17, 2017, at 12 p.m. noon at her home at 44 O’NEIL Road., Oroville, Washington for anyone who wants to gather for the passing on of Evelyn’s beautiful spirit.

Evelyn will be buried with her husband, Dick Flannigan, near his parents and siblings at Calvary Cemetery in Lakewood, Wash.