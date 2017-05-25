Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

By on May 25, 2017 in News

Superior Court

Criminal

  • Robert Wendell George, 47, Omak, pleaded guilty May 9 to POCS. George was sentenced to 12+ months in prison and fined $800 for the April 4 crime.
  • Richard Lorence Nicholson, 41, Omak, pleaded guilty April 7 to first-degree burglary (DV), first-degree kidnapping (DV), first-degree rape (DV) and second-degree assault (suffocation) (DV). The court dismissed attempted first-degree rape (DV) and harassment (threats to kill) (DV) charges. Nicholson was sentenced to 252 months (21 years) in prison and fined $915 for the Sept. 21, 2015 crimes.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Wayne Kenneth Domer, 60, Omak, with assault in violation of a no-contact order. The crime allegedly occurred May 2.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Reinaldo A. Beltran, 34, Oroville, with two counts of violation of a no-contact order (DV) and one count of third-degree malicious mischief (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred May 5 and May 13.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Thomas Lawrence Waters, 26, Omak, with two counts of second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon), three counts of third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer), and one count each of first-degree attempted robbery, first degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief, obstruction and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred May 10.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Cameron Dean Gregg, 57, Omak, with two counts of harassment (threats to kill) and one count of violation of a no-contact order. The crimes allegedly occurred May 10.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Nathan Oliver Beal, 32, Oroville, with third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer), obstruction and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 11.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Jose Valentine Hansen, 24, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Paul Tinywolf Tonner, 28, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Dawn M. Parisien, 40, Omak, with four counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
  • The court found probable cause to charge Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 27, Omak, with second-degree possession of stolen property and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred May 15.

911 Calls and Jail Bookings

Monday, May 15, 2017

  • Trespassing on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
  • Drugs on Third St. in Riverside.
  • Drugs on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
  • One-vehicle crash on W. Oak St. in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
  • Trespassing on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Assault on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Theft on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Assault on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Trespassing on Barker Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Skyview Dr. in Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on E. Park Dr. in Omak.
  • Threats on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
  • Frank Alexander Paul, 31, booked for POCS and an FTC warrant for DUI and hit-and-run (unattended).
  • Jorge Sausedo Ayala, 31, booked for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, third-degree theft and a DOC detainer.
  • Garrett C. Angstrom, 22, court commitments for MIP/C.
  • John Michael Bowers, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

  • Trespassing on Soren Peterson Rd. near Omak.
  • Burglary on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Assault on Shumway Rd. near Okanogan.
  • Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan. Gasoline reported missing.
  • Public intoxication on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Hanford St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on W. Elberta Ave. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Oak St. in Omak.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Steven Robert King, 54, booked for DUI.
  • Lauren Michelle Cawston, 30, booked on FTA warrants for POCS and third-degree DWLS.
  • Martin Stanley Thomas, 47, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
  • Craig William Wolff, 56, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
  • Shannon Marie Bailey-Mieirs, 46, court commitments for first-degree criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment.
  • Romello D’Shawn Abram, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for custodial assault.
  • Oscar Cisneros Bustos, 30, booked for delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Miguel Amparo, 26, booked on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Rachel Marie Desautel, 31, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree DWLS and third-degree theft.

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

  • Sex offense on Leader Lake Rd. near Okanogan.
  • One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
  • Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Assault on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
  • Theft on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • DWLS on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on N. Fir St. in Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
  • Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Threats on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
  • Dylan Andrew Rice, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Mark Anthony Yingling, 34, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
  • Laura May Griffith, 53, booked for disorderly conduct.
  • Jillian Lewis, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
  • Denise Marie Gorr, 45, booked for first-degree DWLS.

Thursday, May 18, 2017

  • Disorderly conduct at the Okanogan County Correctional Center.
  • Malicious mischief on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Harassment on Lone Pine Lane near Tonasket.
  • Drugs on Shirley Rd. near Oroville.
  • Alcohol offense on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Custodial interference on Pharr Rd. near Riverside.
  • Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
  • Harassment on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
  • Assault on W. First Ave. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on S. Ash St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • Theft on Engh Rd. in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on W. First Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
  • Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
  • Harassment on E. Second St. in Tonasket.
  • Christopher Anguiano, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • George Elmer Britt, 33, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
  • Sean Thomas, 50, booked for second-degree malicious mischief (DV).
  • Larry Eugene Fry III, 18, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.

Friday, May 19, 2017

  • Weapons offense on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
  • Road rage on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
  • Trespassing on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
  • DWLS on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
  • Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Skyview Dr. in Omak.
  • Assault on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • DWLS on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Fir St. in Oroville.
  • Fraud on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
  • Billyjoe Rosenkilde, 38, booked on FTA warrants for vehicle prowl, second-degree theft and POCS.
  • David Lynn Myers, 63, booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Saturday, May 20, 2017

  • Threats on Spring Meadow Lane in Oroville.
  • Trespassing on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Illegal burning on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
  • Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
  • Two-vehicle crash on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
  • Threats on Third St. in Riverside.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Harassment on Engh Rd. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on W. Apple Ave. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • DUI on Hanford St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
  • Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
  • Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
  • Theft on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
  • Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
  • Drugs on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Patrick Vincent Louie, 46, booked on FTC warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
  • Madison Leigh Louie, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Andres David Maldonado, 29, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
  • Sarah Marie Ohmer, 44, booked on FTA warrants for first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault (DV).

Sunday, May 21, 2017

  • Trespassing on Sagebrush Trail in Omak.
  • Trespassing on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Littering on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
  • Malicious mischief on Panorama Point near Omak.
  • Structure fire on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
  • Domestic dispute on Pinewood Rd. near Tonasket.
  • Sex offense on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
  • Warrant arrest on Garfield St. in Omak.
  • Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
  • Public intoxication on Main St. in Oroville.
  • Anthony M. Baker, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
  • Darryle Clint Gua, 32, booked on an FTA warrant for TMVWOP.
  • Ronald Edward Salas, 27, booked on a bench warrant for residential burglary.

Key:

DUI – Driving Under the Influence

DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance

MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption

TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission

DV – Domestic Violence

FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)

FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine

OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

RP – Reporting Party

DOC – State Department of Corrections

USBP – U.S. Border Patrol

CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

