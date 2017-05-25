Cops, Courts & 911 Calls

Superior Court
Criminal
- Robert Wendell George, 47, Omak, pleaded guilty May 9 to POCS. George was sentenced to 12+ months in prison and fined $800 for the April 4 crime.
- Richard Lorence Nicholson, 41, Omak, pleaded guilty April 7 to first-degree burglary (DV), first-degree kidnapping (DV), first-degree rape (DV) and second-degree assault (suffocation) (DV). The court dismissed attempted first-degree rape (DV) and harassment (threats to kill) (DV) charges. Nicholson was sentenced to 252 months (21 years) in prison and fined $915 for the Sept. 21, 2015 crimes.
- The court found probable cause to charge Wayne Kenneth Domer, 60, Omak, with assault in violation of a no-contact order. The crime allegedly occurred May 2.
- The court found probable cause to charge Reinaldo A. Beltran, 34, Oroville, with two counts of violation of a no-contact order (DV) and one count of third-degree malicious mischief (DV). The crimes allegedly occurred May 5 and May 13.
- The court found probable cause to charge Thomas Lawrence Waters, 26, Omak, with two counts of second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon), three counts of third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer), and one count each of first-degree attempted robbery, first degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief, obstruction and resisting arrest. The crimes allegedly occurred May 10.
- The court found probable cause to charge Cameron Dean Gregg, 57, Omak, with two counts of harassment (threats to kill) and one count of violation of a no-contact order. The crimes allegedly occurred May 10.
- The court found probable cause to charge Nathan Oliver Beal, 32, Oroville, with third-degree assault (of a law enforcement officer), obstruction and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 11.
- The court found probable cause to charge Jose Valentine Hansen, 24, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Paul Tinywolf Tonner, 28, Okanogan, with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Dawn M. Parisien, 40, Omak, with four counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of third-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred May 12.
- The court found probable cause to charge Rusty Jochua Nimmo, 27, Omak, with second-degree possession of stolen property and obstruction. The crimes allegedly occurred May 15.
911 Calls and Jail Bookings
Monday, May 15, 2017
- Trespassing on Balmes Rd. near Oroville.
- Drugs on Third St. in Riverside.
- Drugs on W. Jonathan St. in Tonasket.
- One-vehicle crash on W. Oak St. in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Trespassing on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
- Assault on Rone Rd. near Tonasket.
- Theft on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Assault on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Trespassing on Barker Rd. near Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Skyview Dr. in Omak.
- Malicious mischief on E. Park Dr. in Omak.
- Threats on W. Fifth Ave. in Omak.
- Frank Alexander Paul, 31, booked for POCS and an FTC warrant for DUI and hit-and-run (unattended).
- Jorge Sausedo Ayala, 31, booked for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, third-degree theft and a DOC detainer.
- Garrett C. Angstrom, 22, court commitments for MIP/C.
- John Michael Bowers, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for DUI.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
- Trespassing on Soren Peterson Rd. near Omak.
- Burglary on Rodeo Trail Rd. near Okanogan.
- Assault on Shumway Rd. near Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan. Gasoline reported missing.
- Public intoxication on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Harassment on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. Elberta Ave. in Omak.
- Harassment on Oak St. in Omak.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Steven Robert King, 54, booked for DUI.
- Lauren Michelle Cawston, 30, booked on FTA warrants for POCS and third-degree DWLS.
- Martin Stanley Thomas, 47, booked on an FTA warrant for first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Craig William Wolff, 56, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
- Shannon Marie Bailey-Mieirs, 46, court commitments for first-degree criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment.
- Romello D’Shawn Abram, 22, booked on an FTA warrant for custodial assault.
- Oscar Cisneros Bustos, 30, booked for delivery of a controlled substance.
- Miguel Amparo, 26, booked on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
- Rachel Marie Desautel, 31, booked on FTA warrants for third-degree DWLS and third-degree theft.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
- Sex offense on Leader Lake Rd. near Okanogan.
- One-vehicle crash on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket. Injuries reported.
- Trespassing on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Assault on Okoma Dr. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Juniper St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- DWLS on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on N. Fir St. in Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Shumway Rd. near Omak.
- Violation of a no-contact order on Main St. in Oroville.
- Threats on S. Western Ave. in Tonasket.
- Warrant arrest on W. Fourth St. in Tonasket.
- Dylan Andrew Rice, 25, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Mark Anthony Yingling, 34, booked on an FTA warrant for third-degree theft.
- Laura May Griffith, 53, booked for disorderly conduct.
- Jillian Lewis, 29, booked on an FTA warrant for fourth-degree assault.
- Denise Marie Gorr, 45, booked for first-degree DWLS.
Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Disorderly conduct at the Okanogan County Correctional Center.
- Malicious mischief on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Harassment on Lone Pine Lane near Tonasket.
- Drugs on Shirley Rd. near Oroville.
- Alcohol offense on S. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Custodial interference on Pharr Rd. near Riverside.
- Trespassing on Hwy. 97 near Tonasket.
- Harassment on Jennings Loop Rd. near Oroville.
- Assault on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on S. Ash St. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Theft on Engh Rd. in Oroville.
- Trespassing on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Domestic dispute on W. First Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on Ironwood St. in Oroville.
- Drugs on E. Hwy. 20 near Tonasket.
- Harassment on E. Second St. in Tonasket.
- Christopher Anguiano, 28, booked on a DOC detainer.
- George Elmer Britt, 33, booked on an FTC warrant for DUI.
- Sean Thomas, 50, booked for second-degree malicious mischief (DV).
- Larry Eugene Fry III, 18, booked on a bench warrant for POCS.
Friday, May 19, 2017
- Weapons offense on Riverside Cutoff Rd. near Riverside.
- Road rage on Tunk Creek Rd. near Riverside.
- Trespassing on Swanson Mill Rd. near Oroville.
- DWLS on Hwy. 20 near Okanogan.
- Theft on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Burglary on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Skyview Dr. in Omak.
- Assault on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- DWLS on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Omak Ave. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Fir St. in Oroville.
- Fraud on S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket.
- Billyjoe Rosenkilde, 38, booked on FTA warrants for vehicle prowl, second-degree theft and POCS.
- David Lynn Myers, 63, booked for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Saturday, May 20, 2017
- Threats on Spring Meadow Lane in Oroville.
- Trespassing on Aeneas Valley Rd. near Tonasket.
- Illegal burning on Westlake Rd. near Oroville.
- Domestic dispute on Queen St. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Hwy. 7 near Tonasket.
- Two-vehicle crash on N. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan. No injuries reported.
- Threats on Third St. in Riverside.
- Warrant arrest on N. Ash St. in Omak.
- Harassment on Engh Rd. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on W. Apple Ave. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- DUI on Hanford St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on N. Main St. in Omak.
- Two-vehicle crash on Riverside Dr. in Omak. No injuries reported.
- Warrant arrest on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on S. Main St. in Omak.
- Theft on E. Dewberry Ave. in Omak.
- Theft on S. Ash St. in Omak.
- Drugs on Main St. in Oroville.
- Patrick Vincent Louie, 46, booked on FTC warrants for DUI, first-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Madison Leigh Louie, 31, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Andres David Maldonado, 29, booked for DUI, third-degree DWLS and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Sarah Marie Ohmer, 44, booked on FTA warrants for first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault (DV).
Sunday, May 21, 2017
- Trespassing on Sagebrush Trail in Omak.
- Trespassing on S. Fourth Ave. in Okanogan.
- Littering on Robinson Canyon Rd. near Omak.
- Malicious mischief on Panorama Point near Omak.
- Structure fire on Omak River Rd. near Omak.
- Domestic dispute on Pinewood Rd. near Tonasket.
- Sex offense on N. Second Ave. in Okanogan.
- Warrant arrest on Garfield St. in Omak.
- Warrant arrest on Dayton St. in Omak.
- Public intoxication on Main St. in Oroville.
- Anthony M. Baker, 29, booked on a DOC detainer.
- Darryle Clint Gua, 32, booked on an FTA warrant for TMVWOP.
- Ronald Edward Salas, 27, booked on a bench warrant for residential burglary.
Key:
DUI – Driving Under the Influence
DWLS/R – Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
POCS – Possession of a Controlled Substance
MIP/C – Minor in Possession/Consumption
TMVWOP – Taking a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Permission
DV – Domestic Violence
FTA/C – Failure to Appear/Comply (on a warrant)
FTPF – Failure to Pay Fine
OCSO – Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
RP – Reporting Party
DOC – State Department of Corrections
USBP – U.S. Border Patrol
CBP – U.S. Customs and Border Protection
ICE – Immigration and Customs Enforcement