Congressman Dan Newhouse visits MVH to meet with county healthcare leadership

OMAK - U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse paid local healthcare leaders a visit on Thursday, Aug. 22, to discuss the challenges and other healthcare delivery-related issues in Okanogan County. Newhouse represents Washington’s Fourth Congressional District, which includes all of Central Washington.

During his visit, Newhouse explored recent issues related to inadequate reimbursement, demographic, economic and geographical barriers that the local healthcare organizations are currently facing. Representatives from the three hospitals in the county, Family Health Centers, Confluence Health, Regency Nursing Center, Okanogan Public Health, and North Central Accountable Communities of Health all had a chance to provide information and answer questions for Newhouse and his team.

Newhouse spoke about legislative movement on different healthcare topics and noted that he was impressed with the organizational collaboration in the County. He stated his plans to continue working towards seeking federal support to help provide financial and regulatory relief for rural healthcare providers.