College students walk out of class to honor Parkland shooting victims

By on March 16, 2018 in News, Schools
Wenatchee Valley College Omak students and community members hold signs honoring the 17 victims from Parkland, Florida one month ago.

Wenatchee Valley College Omak students and community members hold signs honoring the 17 victims from Parkland, Florida one month ago. Pictured are Tonasket students Joseph Schell, second from left, and Esmerelda Mathis, far right. 

Lily Bernhardt/submitted photos

OMAK – Lily Bernhardt, Running Start Senior from Tonasket, organized a walkout from college classes at Wenatchee Valley College Omak (WVCO) to honor the 17 students and staff killed in Parkland, Fla., one month ago.

The event was one of a multitude across the nation Wednesday, March 14.

Bernhardt said around 19 WVCO students walked out, with community members joining them.

A WVCO student speaks out Wednesday, March 14, on the need for increased school safety.

WVCO student Adrian Carrillo speaks out Wednesday, March 14, on the need for increased school safety.

“We spoke, demanding change to occur as well as honoring the lives of the victims,” said Bernhardt.

Descriptions of each victim were read aloud in an attempt to demonstrate their personalities, with students holding a sign bearing the name of each victim.

Bernhardt reported a “lie-in” was also staged, with students laying down and acting deceased while holding the name of the victim.

“We wanted to show the true horror behind the shootings,” said Bernhardt. “It was very powerful. We also listened to a song written by the Marjory Stone Man Drama Department.”

A booth was also set up where students could pre-register to vote and write letters to our representatives and senators.

About Katie Teachout

View all posts by Katie Teachout