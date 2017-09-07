Musical Benefit for Hurricane Harvey planned for Sept. 22

TONASKET – Randy Battle and Linda Pruitt of the Randy Battle Blues Band are holding a benefit concert for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey at the Community Cultural Center (CCC) Friday, Sept. 22.

Battle said he did a lot of research, including reaching out to friends in Texas, to find the best place to send donations.

“The Houston Food Bank is our target. It was the only place I could find that puts out 96.2 percent of donations received,” said Battle, who arranged for four different groups to play at the benefit. Each band will play for 60 to 90 minutes.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with the trio of Rick Castor, Sherry Potter and Ron Champagne performing sound checks and their own originals along with covers.

Then the first opening band is Stray Danny and the Feral Cats, followed by the Family Vibe. Lota Duarte and Friends will close the show.

“My band’s not playing, I’m just putting it all together,” said Battle, who will provide all the musical equipment. “But you never know what will happen,” he added with a laugh.

Refreshments will be provided, and a donation of $10 and whatever else a person can give is requested at the door.

The CCC is located at 411 Western Ave. in Tonasket.