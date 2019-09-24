Submitted by Michelle McNiel

North Central Regional Library

WENATCHEE – From canoe journeys to flying cars, explore the history and culture of travel in Washington state with author and broadcaster Harriet Baskas at three North Central Regional Library branches in October.

In her program, Washington On Wheels: Odd and Innovative Transportation Ideas from the Pacific Northwest, Baskas takes audiences on a tour of notable highlights of state transportation history, examining not only how we get around, but why we travel and where we might be going next. audiences will be invited to share family stories of migration, memories of first flights and unforgettable car trips, and consider the future of transportation.

Baskas has served as general manager of three Pacific Northwest radio stations and has created award-winning radio for NPR. She currently writes about airports, travel and museums for outlets that include NBC News, CNBC and USA today.

She will speak at the following libraries: