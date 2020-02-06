OVOC to present Mama Mia! In May

OMAK – The Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus has announced the cast of Mamma Mia!, which will be presented In May at the Omak Performing Arts Center.

Jeannie Kapple of Chelan will play Donna, her two friends Tanya and Rosie will be played by Heather Hill of Chelan and Eroca Crowfoot of Omak. Two newcomers to the area, Taylor Hayes and Garret Fox, will play Sophie, daughter to Donna and Sky, Sophie’s Fiancé. The three male leads, Sam, Bill and Harry will be played by Michael Oberg of Tonasket, Doug Brandt of Tonasket and Baron McGaha of Omak.

The rest of the cast includes Derek Nansen as Pepper, Ashley Waggoner as Ali, Sarah Wiesner as Lisa, Rocky Hutson as Father Alexandrious, Terri Williams as Sky’s Mother, and Ellie Thibodeaux as Sky’s Aunt. The Bride’s friends include, Emma Crowfoot, Laura Giambalvo, Christina Herrick, Aurora Kenner, Mary MacDonald, Erin Meehan, Samantha Rabenold, Lydia Vance, and Ashley Vowels. The Grooms friends include, Liam Mills, Josh Smtih, Seth Russel, Matthias Brazil and Clark Kraemer. Villagers/Wedding guests include Danica Aguilar, Heather Allen, James Bent, Valerie Coolidge, Emma Hall and Abby Timm.

When asked about what she is most looking forward to about this production, Director Judy Johnson said, “Fun, Fun Fun! I am excited to be working with new people in our cast and I’m excited to get immersed in the energetic music of ABBA. This is a story about family and the importance we place on relationships. There are themes of love and forgiveness, all delivered up on a platter of color, laughter, friendship and joy. It’s infectious! There is so much about this show to be excited about.”.

Producer Julie Alley is “really excited to work with this stellar production crew and our cast is a nice mix of new to OVOC members along with familiar faces. People have been looking forward to OVOC presenting “Mamma Mia!” and we are all working hard to put on a great show.”

The music for Mamma Mia! is quite different than past musicals. The music will be performed by a band that will be featured on stage rather than in the Orchestra pit. The band will be directed by Don Pearce, who will also play keyboard in the band. Accompanying him on the keyboard will be Grace Larson of Pateros and Karla Walker of Omak. Tim Alley will play drums with Spencer Smith and Ken Radford on guitar, Bass Guitar will be played by Andrew Linowitch.

Additional band members may be added. Mamma Mia! will be performed May 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 8th, 9th and 10th. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. at the Omak Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online at www.ovocmusic.org or at our ticket outlets. For more ticket information please visit www.ovocmusic.org.